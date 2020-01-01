About L'Atelier

We have developed proprietary tools and conceptual frameworks to consider the evolution and manifestation of change. We consider the consequences of second- and third-order events within a range of future environments. L’Atelier creates two styles of prospective analysis, Insight and Foresight. Our Insight identifies weak signals on the fringes of society and emerging technology and extrapolates their growth into the future. Our Foresight imagines what the future might look like and how it is likely to impact our lives.

We use design fiction and visual storytelling to imbue our analysis with depth and nuance. All foresight is part science, part science fiction, part philosophy. We build future narratives in collaboration with designers, sci-fi writers, technologists, scientists, social scientists and journalists. We draw inspiration just as easily from Ancient Greece as from an applied research lab in Silicon Valley.