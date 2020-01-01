Cookie Policy

What is a cookie?

Cookies are small text files that are placed and stored on your computer when you visit a website. Cookies are very useful and enable an internet site to recognise you, log when you visit a particular page, provide a secure connection to a website and enhance your user experience by: improving your browsing comfort; and/or adapting the content of a page to your areas of interest.

The information stored by the cookies on your computer, during a limited period of validity, may relate to: the particular webpages you have visited on that computer; advertisements you have clicked on; the type of browser you use; and the information you have provided to a website (the use of the cookie meaning that you avoid having to provide the information again). This information is sometimes linked to your IP address.

Who sets the cookies?

Cookies placed on your terminal from our websites may be deposited by BNP Paribas and its subsidiaries and its affiliates (collectively the "BNP Paribas Group"). The cookies deposited by BNP Paribas Group are mainly related to the operation of the websites.

The others are "third-party" cookies deposited by our partners or by advertising agencies via the advertisements broadcast on our websites. BNP Paribas Group ensures that the issue and use of cookies by them are carried out in compliance with the regulations in force.

Only the issuer of a cookie has the possibility of reading the information contained therein.

Types of cookies installed by the Site atelier.net:

Cookies intended to collect website statistics: in order to customise our website atelier.net to the requirements of our visitors, we measure the number of visits, the number of pages viewed, the activity of the visitors on the atelier.net and how often visitors return. These cookies enable traffic analysis statistics to be compiled. From this analysis, the contents of the website can be developed and improved to enhance user experience.

The period of validity for these cookies will never be more than 12 hours.

The partners that implement these analytical cookies may transfer personal data to non-EU countries, in which personal data protection legislation differs from that of the European Union. In this case, a precise and demanding framework, conforming to the models adopted by the European Commission, as well as appropriate security measures, ensure the protection of the personal data transferred. Any necessary transfers of personal data take place under conditions and under guarantees that ensure the confidentiality and security of such data. In that respect, we implement all appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure the security of your personal data.

Cookies intended to collect information in relation to your areas of interest: information collected from these cookies may be used in order to send you personalised advertising customised to your needs and interests. Cookies installed by BNP Paribas Group have a period of validity of 12 hours.

Your choice with respect to cookies

Many of the cookies we use will improve your browsing experience of our websites, others are vital for you to access secure areas. You have different ways to manage the implementation of cookies.

First, when you visit our website for the first time, a prior information banner is displayed on the page in order to inform you of the existence of cookies and their purposes and gives you the possibility to consent or not to the placing of cookies on your terminal by BNP Paribas Group. You will be able to consent to each type of cookie and change your settings at any time. This banner also gives you direct access to this information notice on cookies.

Secondly, you can configure your settings through your browser. As a default, if you decide to block all of the cookies using your internet browser, you will only continue to be able to visit the public areas of our websites and will no longer have access to any secure areas. You may also experience interruption or delays to your browsing experience of public areas.

You may also, depending on the type of browser you have, configure your settings to block on certain types of cookie, or cookies from certain sources, or to notify you each time a new cookie is about to be stored on your computer, so you can then accept or reject it. For details on what your browser offers and how to configure your browser according to your choices, please go to the “Help” menu or other dedicated section of your internet browser. By way of example:

Internet Explorer : http://windows.microsoft.com/fr-FR/windows-vista/Block-or-allow-cookies

Safari : http://docs.info.apple.com/article.html?path=Safari/3.0/fr/9277.html

Chrome : http://support.google.com/chrome/bin/answer.py?hl=fr&hlrm=en&answer=95647

Firefox : http://support.mozilla.org/fr/kb/Activer%20et%20d%C3%A9sactiver%20les%20cookies

Opera : http://help.opera.com/Windows/10.20/fr/cookies.html

Right to access data and rights to oppose:

In accordance with the laws of various countries which may be applicable to you, you have a right to request details of all personal data BNP Paribas Group holds on you, including that collected by cookies. You also have the right to oppose the storage of cookies on your computer.

Please note: preventing the installation of cookies on your computer will not remove all advertisements from websites you visit. Your refusal to accept these cookies will only prevent the customisation of such advertisements to your areas of interest as deducted from your browsing history.

More information about cookies: not just those from L'Atelier’s website, and how cookies can be controlled can be found at Youronlinechoices, http://www.youronlinechoices.com/ published by Interactive Advertising Bureau France (IAB).

Please note: If your computer is used by more than one person or has multiple internet browsers, it is possible that some of your choices relating to cookies may not be permanent because you are either using a different browser or a third party has changed the settings of your browser. We are unable to prevent these external factors and therefore cannot guarantee the permanence of the choices you make.