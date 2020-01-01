This Data Protection Notice provides you with detailed information relating to the protection of your personal data by Group Communications, one of the Group Functions of BNP Paribas SA (“we”).

We are responsible, as a controller through our L’Atelier BNP Paribas’ brand, for collecting and processing your personal data in relation to our activities. The purpose of this Data Protection Notice is to let you know which personal data we collect about you, the reasons why we use and share such data, how long we keep it, what your rights are and how you can exercise them.

Further information may be provided where necessary when you apply for, subscribe or use a specific product or service.

1. WHICH PERSONAL DATA DO WE USE ABOUT YOU?

We collect and use your personal data to the extent necessary in the framework of our activities and to achieve a high standard of personalised products and services.

We may collect various types of personal data about you, including:

identification information (e.g. name);

contact information (e.g. email address);

We never ask for personal data related to your racial or ethnic origins, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, trade union membership, genetic data or data concerning your sex orientation, unless it is required through a legal obligation.

2. WHY AND ON WHICH BASIS DO WE USE YOUR PERSONAL DATA?

We use your personal data to comply with various legal and regulatory obligations, including:

In some cases, your consent is required to process your data, including:

If we proceed to data processing for the purpose of sending a newsletter by email.

3. INFORMATION ABOUT THE NEWSLETTER(S)

We send you emails with your explicit consent, which we obtain by you filling in your details using our newsletter and company news subscription form.

The data collected on this basis has for its purpose to deliver our newsletter and company news. We will not use your email address for any other purpose without your permission, and we will never sell or exchange your personal information with other organisations for marketing purposes.

In addition, the newsletter registrations are recorded in order to be able to verify the registration process in accordance with legal requirements. This comprises storing the time of registration and confirmation, and the IP address.

We use MailChimp, a US-based email service, to store your details and send you our newsletter. In the process of working with MailChimp, your data may be transferred outside the EEA, to the US. MailChimp is self-certified under Privacy Shield and lawfully transfers EU/EEA personal data to the US according to its Privacy Shield Certification. You can find out more about MailChimp’s privacy policy and the steps the company has taken to comply with the GDPR here: https://kb.mailchimp.com/accounts/management/about-the-general-data-protection-regulation

You can change your newsletter subscription settings and unsubscribe anytime by clicking on the link at the end of our email newsletter. In the event you ever wish to remove your information entirely, you can always reach out to us by emailing at newsletter@mail.atelier.net.

After unsubscribing from the newsletter, the collected data will be deleted from both our servers and the MailChimp servers. Data that is stored with us for other purposes remains unaffected.

4. WHO DO WE SHARE YOUR PERSONAL DATA WITH?

In order to fulfill the aforementioned purposes, we only disclose your personal data to:

Service providers which perform services on our behalf;

5. TRANSFERS OF PERSONAL DATA OUTSIDE THE EEA

In case of international transfers originating from the European Economic Area (EEA), where the European Commission has recognised a non-EEA country as providing an adequate level of data protection, your personal data may be transferred on this basis.

For transfers to non-EEA countries whose level of protection has not been recognised by the European Commission, we will either rely on a derogation applicable to the specific situation (e.g. if the transfer is necessary to perform our contract with you such as when making an international payment), or implement one of the following safeguards to ensure the protection of your personal data:

Standard contractual clauses approved by the European Commission;

Binding corporate rules

To obtain a copy of these safeguards or details on where they are available, you can send a written request as set out in Section 9.

6. HOW LONG DO WE KEEP YOUR PERSONAL DATA FOR?

We will retain your personal data for as long as the period required in order to comply with applicable laws and regulations, or another period with regard to our operational requirements, such as proper account maintenance, facilitating client relationship management, and responding to legal claims or regulatory requests.

At L’Atelier, your data will be kept for the duration of our relationship (for example, subscription to a newsletter) and kept for a maximum of 72 hours after the cancelation of your subscription.

7. WHAT ARE YOUR RIGHTS AND HOW CAN YOU EXERCISE THEM?

In accordance with applicable regulations, you have the following rights:

To access: you can obtain information relating to the processing of your personal data, and a copy of such personal data.

To rectify: where you consider that your personal data are inaccurate or incomplete, you can require that such personal data be modified accordingly.

To erase: you can require the deletion of your personal data, to the extent permitted by law.

To restrict: you can request the restriction of the processing of your personal data.

To object: you can object to the processing of your personal data, on grounds relating to your particular situation. You have the absolute right to object to the processing of your personal data for direct marketing purposes, which includes profiling related to such direct marketing.

To withdraw your consent: where you have given your consent for the processing of your personal data, you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time.

To data portability: where legally applicable, you have the right to have the personal data you have provided to us be returned to you or, where technically feasible, transferred to a third party.

If you wish to exercise the rights listed above, please send a letter to the following address:

L’Atelier BNP Paribas – Right Management

Code ACI : CHA03A1

Address : 16 rue de Hanovre

75002 Paris

France

Please include a scan/copy of your identity card for identification purposes.

In accordance with applicable regulation, in addition to your rights above, you are also entitled to lodge a complaint with the competent supervisory authority.

8. HOW CAN YOU KEEP UP WITH CHANGES TO THIS DATA PROTECTION NOTICE?

In a world of constant technological changes, we may need to regularly update this Data Protection Notice.

We invite you to review the latest version of this notice online and we will inform you of any material changes through our website or through our other usual communication channels.

9. HOW TO CONTACT US?

If you have any questions relating to our use of your personal data under this Data Protection Notice, please contact our data protection officer correspondent, who will investigate your query:

L’Atelier BNP Paribas – Notice Protection des Données

Code ACI : CHA03A1

Address: 16 rue de Hanovre

75002 Paris

France

If you wish to learn more about cookies, please read our Cookie Policy.