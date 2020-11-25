Insights
For four decades, L’Atelier has worked to understand the ways that emerging technologies impact society.
Nov 25 2020
Rahaf HarfoushMarkets
The Sharks Versus the Pirates: Grey Markets in Gaming
The idea of an indie game developer advocating for piracy might seem counterintuitive, but it reflects the increased economic complexity of a thriving global virtual goods marketplace. Here's what's at play.Read more
Nov 25 2020
Rahaf Harfoush
The Sharks Versus the Pirates: Grey Markets in Gaming
The idea of an indie game developer advocating for piracy might seem counterintuitive, but it reflects the increased economic complexity of a thriving global virtual goods marketplace. Here's what's at play.Read more
About L'Atelier
We are an interdisciplinary team of economists, journalists, scientists and researchers interested in emerging technology related cultural phenomena and change.
Sign up for the latest news and insights
Copyright L’Atelier 2020