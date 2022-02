Aurore Geraud is demystifying tech for humans, one newsletter (and article) at a time

Aurore Geraud is a senior researcher at L’Atelier BNP Paribas. She joined the company in 2012 as a journalist and managing editor, then moved into an analyst’s role with L’Atelier’s consulting and acceleration units. But she hasn't shaken writing: Today she pens L’Atelier’s French-language newsletter, The Glitch, focused on virtual environments and emerging technologies; and writes foresight pieces for Insights , using our Technology Intelligence Engine.

The following interview, conducted by agency Grey Horse, has been edited for clarity. A French version follows below.

Let’s start with a difficult question: Why did you start writing a newsletter about virtual environments and emerging technologies?

I actually have a good answer for that. Three years ago, we produced a project on virtual economies. I ended up doing a lot more research than we could fit into the report. John [Egan, CEO of L’Atelier BNP Paribas] and Nadya [Ivanova, COO of L’Atelier BNP Paribas] thought it would be a shame not to use it somehow, because I have a different way of seeing things.

We were very economics-oriented in that report, but I have this vision based more in anthropology—how we use these new tools. They thought it would be interesting to keep that conversation going and apply it to metaverses, virtual environments, that whole realm.

Doing a newsletter was the easiest way to do this, because it’s “snackable content.” And I love writing it every week, because I’m kind of a gamer and a geek.

I felt bad that all the research was going to go to waste. But now I have a chance to share all that knowledge I acquired.

We all have our own ideas of what qualifies as “virtual environments” and “emerging technologies,” but it’s possible our ideas are wrong. Could you give some examples of what you mean by those terms?

What I see as “virtual environments” are more like new use cases for the web, for the platforms we’re currently using. Generally these are used for a primary goal like providing services, but they’re turning into something more community-oriented.

For instance, social media is a virtual environment. We talk a lot about the metaverse right now—to me, social media is sort of a metaverse because it’s the precursor to services we’ll see in the future. So virtual environments are really just the way we connect with others virtually, in whatever way.

As for emerging tech, this could be a lot of things. I focus more on how digital advancements help us create innovations. The newsletter includes, for example, information about new medications, biofuels, and other such things. They’re not digital themselves, but thanks to digital advancements, we have innovations that can change the world to help people.

Or the opposite.

Surely all humans can find pleasure in reading your newsletter (the GIFs are very good), but who is The Glitch's main audience?

I’ve got a good answer for that, too. What I’m trying to do with The Glitch is to talk to the mainstream, to democratise all the information related to virtual worlds. I want to make it intelligible and less scary. Because when we’re talking about metaverses or blockchain, many people shut down. I want them to do the exact opposite. I want to make it safe for people to talk about this, even if virtual worlds aren’t always safe. Basically, it’s about knowledge sharing.

I think about my parents, for example. When I write about something in The Glitch, I’m trying to think about how I would approach that subject with my parents so that they understand it, even though they’re not tech-savvy. Educating people about these things is important.

At the same time, I think about people who are already into the subject material—they’re already comfortable with it. They’re thinking, “I could do business with ______,” or “I’m going to create something with _______.”

I’m trying to show how many use cases are already happening. If you see a use case, you know that you can do it (because others are doing it too). For this part of The Glitch’s audience, I focus on knowledge-sharing and tips for succeeding in this space.

How might those audiences benefit? What do they get here that they can’t elsewhere?

I’m doing kind of a pop science thing. Like I said, I want to democratise this information, to make people understand it in a simple way. And I’m trying to push how positive these developments can be. I want to show what’s good in virtual worlds.

This means I include a lot of things that are activist-related, unbiased, inclusion-related. There’s something that changed in me during the pandemic. I’ve been trying to change the way I see the world, to be more proactive in doing good. And that’s what I’m trying to do through this newsletter.

I want to warn about the bad parts of virtual worlds, but I also want to say, “OK, we’re on the verge of something amazing happening. Let’s learn what we did badly the first time, for instance with Facebook. And let’s try to make it better this time around.” There’s been a lot of great work to make these innovations accessible for people with disabilities, people who are LGBTQ+. I hope people will reflect on that, especially if they want to work on future virtual environments.

Can you share a few of the most interesting, amusing, and/or thought-provoking topics you’ve covered so far?

I’m very interested in how Minecraft is using its tools for inclusivity. I recently wrote about how they’re working on creating a hiring platform through the game for neurodivergent people. Basically, they’re offering minigames for people to show their skills outside of the classic hiring process. This makes it easier for people to show leadership, team building skills, etc.

I think this is smart and amazing, because many neurodivergent people aren’t necessarily comfortable in the classic hiring process. Through Minecraft, we can produce a safe space for them to interact with people. It’s a way to be inclusive without inventing a complicated process.

I’m starting to see this kind of thing a lot in hiring. Other platforms let people hide behind avatars so decisions aren’t based on physical biases. Hiring teams aren’t looking at a CV in front of them, they’re looking at a person they can talk to. And I find it lovely that you can hire someone based on the quality of their ideas and the connection you have with them.

Who has had the biggest influence on how you see the world? What concepts shaped your thinking?

I had a lot of wakeup calls during the pandemic, probably because of my children. I have a 7-year-old, and he’s amazing—really smart and curious. He’s advanced in so many ways, so open and generous and kind. Sometimes he sees things a different way and inspires me to be a better person. That’s cheesy, but it’s the truth.

My son has a lot of questions about what’s happening around the world, and we’re trying to be honest with him. He’s forced me to do a lot of research on various things—the LGBTQ+ cause, privilege, social mobility. I’ve ended up following activists online, asking questions, and right now that’s where I’m at.

How do your influences affect the way you write your newsletter?

I want to show the good in the world. I want to show how people are fighting to make things better. Something changed when I had children—I want them to be better than me. I want them to be future activists. I feel like I’ve been slacking, and they’re inspiring me to change.

My 7-year-old is really weird and sweet. If he sees something on the news, we need to discuss it from A to Z. Sometimes he comes back from school and says, “Oh, this wasn’t fair to someone—we have to fight it!” He’s the one forcing us to recycle more. It’s funny, but I’m amazed by him. I want him to be proud of me.

So yeah, my children have a great impact on the newsletter, on how I write and the things I choose to spotlight. They’ve influenced the newsletter on a lot of levels.

Are there any topics you’re particularly interested in exploring?

Well, I’ve been trying to avoid talking about Facebook’s plans for the metaverse, but I’m going to find ways to discuss it. I’ve seen a lot of comments saying, “Oh this is shit—this is what the metaverse will be?”

I want to warn people about what could happen, but I also want to explore how people perceive themselves virtually. There’s something interesting about avatars and self-expression, and (for example) how it impacts people of colour. That’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot in the past few months.

I haven’t had time to do this yet, because I really want interviews in the newsletter. I want to feature the voices of people who are affected by this. That’s something I’d like to do—maybe next year.

If people wish to share their thoughts about something you covered in The Glitch, is it possible? If so, how?

No, this is secret. It’s under an NDA. I’m only giving tips to the best people in the world.

On a serious note, I would love people to share the newsletter (I’d like more subscribers, obviously). I want to share the love for metaverses with everyone. So please share—but I’d say please share these ideas in real life, not just virtually.

We need to have balance. Metaverses are great, but real life is great too. We have to take that into account.