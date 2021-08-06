Chasing a mirage? The social media authenticity movement

They game Instagram by creating “fake” private accounts (“finstas”), using them to share unstaged and goofy pictures for close friends. WGSN, a trend forecasting company, observes that “influencers” are no longer their go-to. They instead favour “Genuinfluencers,” creators who promote information, advice and passions rather than products.

This growing disenchantment is echoed by studies about social media use and wellbeing.

A 2014 survey led by a UK charity found that amongst 18-34 year olds, close to 50 percent admitted that social media made them feel ugly or unattractive. 30 percent said it made them feel lonely. Another recent survey found that 41 percent of 18-24 year-olds say social apps make them feel sad, anxious, or depressed. 64 percent take regular breaks from it.

A 2021 questionnaire, led by L’Atelier on 19- to 23-year-olds, seems to confirm this. Respondents divulged diverse concerns about social media, from addiction to privacy issues. They also expressed frustration about being spammed by ads, overwhelmed by endless feeds, or pressured by social norms and beauty standards.

Calling out artifice: half-hearted at best

Behind-the-scenes or whistleblower accounts, and photo challenges designed to make civic denunciations, have gained attention on Instagram and TikTok. They are meant to remind users that “social media is not real life.” Instagram account CelebFace exposes celebrity photo edits and surgeries. Then there are user-launched challenges like “Instagram vs. reality,” “me, also me” and “posed vs. relaxed.” Certain influencers have even made these types of juxtapositions a signature: Danae Mercer and Rianne Meijer, for example, act as emissaries of this liberation movement.

These endeavours revolve around the ideal of an artifice-free environment (as opposed to one where the artifice mounts ever higher, and bleeds into offline life). But their core intents can grow cloudy with time. Often these challenges reproduce social validation mechanisms, rather than pinpointing duplicity or demonstrating true lived experience.

Jessica Sprengle, a therapist who specialises in eating disorders, says this exhibition of so-called flaws—such as cellulite or belly rolls—is a form of body-checking, a symptom of body dysmorphic disorder (BDD).

And these posts feel disingenuous when used by people who are clearly not trying to combat pressure for perfection. Laura Benwell pinpoints influencers who use the hashtag #InstagramvsReality for pictures of attractively tousled hair, or staged goofiness. These misappropriations of well-intentioned movements fuel BDD by creating even less achievable standards: “Flawed selves” that are closer to conventional beauty than what most people consider their “best selves.”

The catfish challenge on TikTok is another illustration of repurposing gone wrong. The goal was initially to expose highly edited and glammed-up pictures of oneself, but some users have turned it into an opportunity to shine: They first appear disgracefully disguised (fake pimples, messy hair, ragged clothes), then pair them with glamorous makeovers of themselves. Thus, instead of underlining the problematic behaviour of catfishing, they instead feel more like “glow-ups”—staged ugly-duckling to beautiful-swan juxtapositions one might find in a film like The Princess Diaries.

These clunky, or outright dishonest, social media trends are a disappointment to younger users. In an interview with L’Atelier, 20-year-old Zoe said, “What I like the least about Instagram is its superficiality, the fact that everyone is putting on their best self. Obviously, this does not reflect reality.”

This partly explains the rise in quests for more authenticity, and the emergence of “anti-social” social apps.

Anti-social, anti-filter, anti-metric

BeReal is a free app that was created in January 2020. The social network—which grew from 10.000 daily active users in March 2021, to 400.000 in June 2021—claims to be “a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life.” Users say “what’s your BeReal?” is the new “what’s your Snapchat?”, or claim that, since BeReal, they no longer post on Instagram.

In its marketing, BeReal makes a distinction between “realness” and “authenticity.” It functions by alerting users at random times, then gives them two minutes to take a photo, blocking filters or any other attempts at artifice.

“It's the closest to reality a social app can get,” one user tweeted. And it capitalises on instantaneity or spontaneity, terms often used by our interviewees. Zoe wrote: “What I like the most about BeReal, unlike Instagram, is its realism because the shot captures the present moment, filter-less, edit-less.”

Another emerging social network is Junto, a “new breed of social media founded to rebalance our relationship with technology.” Junto uses a form of blockchain called Holochain. It has neither vanity metrics (such as Likes) nor advertisements.

Similar to BeReal, which disables access to friends’ pictures if you haven’t posted yours, Dispo—launched in February 2021—lets you take pictures that are only visible from 9am the next day. Dispo calls itself a “social media app that lets you *live in the moment*”.

Is that refrain starting to sound familiar?

Minutiae is more of an art project than a social platform. Like BeReal, it notifies you at random times of day, and provides one minute to take a photo. To manifest the notion that a day contains just 1.440 minutes, it has users take a photo a day for four years, then prints them in an album. Like its peers, Minutiae labels itself an “anonymous anti-social media app with no profiles, no likes, no comments.”

For emerging networks, it’s clearly important to make a distinction from mainstream contenders (Minutiae goes so far as to call itself “the anti-Instagram”), illustrating a shift in values to the “pure” or unaltered.