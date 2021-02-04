Rise of the Clones: Even Our Avatars Suffer Real-World Prejudices

In the early 1990s, enthusiasts touted cyberspace as a utopia where all could participate, free from physical boundaries and the constraints of race, gender, class, privilege, and prejudice. This "cyberspace idealism" largely stemmed from the work of cyberlibertarian political activist John Perry Barlow, whose " Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace " embodied those hopes.

Barlowe spent much of his life advocating for the absence of online regulatory censorship. He felt the right to freedom of expression, for persons and entities, far outweighed the internet's potential harms. But since its advent, cyberspace gaming and social interaction platforms suffer repeated incidents of real-world discrimination, racism, and inequality, furthering impunity by confounding traditional governance.

As the most direct, and intricate, manifestations of ourselves (and alternate identities), online avatars are consistent targets of this bad behaviour. Experts question the enhanced potential for new forms of cyber bigotry as their embodiment capabilities evolve.

The origin and evolution of avatars

The notion of an “avatar,” or extended self, has roots in Hinduism. Derived from the Sanskrit term avatarana, meaning "descent," it represents the human manifestation of a deity on earth, or embodiment of a superhuman being, often associated with the God Vishnu, whose 10 avatar incarnations descend to earth to give humanity guidance, fight evil, and restore Dharma.

When computers became household electronics in the 1980s, developer Richard Garriott brought the avatar concept to the budding gaming community. While etching out storylines for role-playing game Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar in 1985, Garriott told the Critical Path Project that he “wanted the player to respond to moral dilemmas and ethical challenges as they personally would respond rather than as the traditional alter ego gaming characters represent.”

After scouring religious readings for ethical parables and moral philosophies to match his idea, Garriott settled on the Hindu avatar. The game follows a protagonist's struggle to understand and exercise what are known as the Eight Virtues to ultimately become an avatar, with pre-avatars expressed as small pixelated figurines. Until 1997, Origin Systems, the game’s owner, held a trademark on the term “avatar.”



In 1987, LucasArts released a massively multiplayer online role-playing game called Habitat, the first attempt at a large-scale graphics-based virtual community, available through America Online’s internet precursor, Quantum Link. Habitat’s creators also dubbed players “avatars,” and expressed them as on-screen graphical humanoids capable of moving objects, gesturing, and speaking to each other with text word clouds. The avatars had their own homes, lounged on virtual beaches, and held positions.

By 1990, LambdaMOO, a text-based cyberworld governed by its own community, emerged. Users interacted with programmable avatars, composed entirely of text. After the new millennium, virtual world Second Life debuted in 2003, enchanting “residents” by giving them expansive control over their self-representation through avatar customisations of body type, skin colour, clothing, and physical feature options. Their avatars socialise, do group activities, build virtual property, and shop.

Evolutionary Milestones: Singularity and Body Transfer



Developers always meant for avatars to serve as extensions of the self, but were too limited by nascent technologies to transfer us into the body of our on-screen, third-person personas. Since, the virtual reality platforms, gaming environments, and social spaces of the last two decades have yielded near-full embodiment capabilities for avatar and user, through sophisticated headsets, haptics, motion tracking, and multidimensional cyberspace environments.

Futurist Ray Kurzweil called this unification “the singularity,” when our technology and our selves are no longer separate. In the 2010 documentary spinoff of his book, "The Singularity is Near," Kurzweil presents a fictional avatar, Ramona, who hires civil liberties lawyer Alan Dershowitz to press for legal recognition of her "personhood" as a conscious being in a time of “fleshism,” a future form of racism that disadvantages people of virtual origin.

In our current virtual economy, aesthetic "skins" offer ways to purchase or win new physical assets, clothing, weapons, voice tones, and other add-ons for avatars. High Fidelity, a former VR congregation platform founded by Second Life’s Philip Rosedale, pioneered a way for avatar hands to more closely resemble human hand motions; meanwhile, motion capture platform Faceshift introduced facial tracking capabilities that allow avatars to mimic real-time facial expressions. The longstanding Uncanny Valley Hypothesis teeters on obsolescence, thanks to companies like Estonia-based Wolf 3D, which can instantly capture your image with an iPad or mobile phone, and turn you into an avatar for use in popular gaming and social platforms. The company’s database currently holds 25.000 scans of person-avatars.

The humanness we imbue into our separate selves has remained a constant in avatar evolution since the dawn of the internet. Regardless of shape, form, or first- or third-person representations, the deep bonds we cultivate with our avatar identities are enduring: their defeats, triumphs, and violations become vicarious memories in our peripheral and central nervous systems, a phenomenon known as “body transfer" (coined by Jeremy Bailenson), where the mind takes ownership of the avatar body. Early evidence of this appeared in Julian Dibbell’s 1993 Village Voice article, “A Rape in Cyberspace,” where he details real-life post traumatic reactions that players in LambdaMOO experienced after a series of graphic cyber-rapes committed by a character named Mr. Bungle.