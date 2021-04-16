Insights
Apr 16 2021
Sarah SimonBeautyCultureTechnology
Filters Empower Lolita Syndrome... But It's Not (Quite) Tech's Fault
In 2015, Snapchat released beautification filters, a seemingly benign way to enhance your look, but they wreak havoc on mental health. Why do these filters exist? What vacuum do they fill, and what do they say about technology and its implications for the lived human experience?Read more
