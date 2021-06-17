Insights
For four decades, L’Atelier has worked to understand the ways that emerging technologies impact society.
Jun 17 2021
Angela NatividadDigital Anthropology
Meet Nathalie Béchet, Digital Anthropology Researcher
In this QA, L'Atelier digi-anth researcher Nathalie Béchet describes what she considers digital anthropology to be, why it matters, what purpose it serves in companies and for communities … and what most excites her about the future.Read more
