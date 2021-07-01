Search
Insights

For four decades, L’Atelier has worked to understand the ways that emerging technologies impact society.

Jul 1 2021

Aurore Geraud

TechnologyMarketsForesight

Tech vs. Tech: Real estate NFTs vs. real estate tokenisation

Could buying virtual space provide the ownership status some crave without having to rely on actual tangible assets? This week’s Tech vs. Tech is between NFT-based virtual property (real estate NFTs) and—drumroll, please!—real estate tokenisation.

About L'Atelier

We are an interdisciplinary team of economists, journalists, scientists and researchers interested in emerging technology related cultural phenomena and change.

Learn more

