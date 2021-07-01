Insights
For four decades, L’Atelier has worked to understand the ways that emerging technologies impact society.
Jul 1 2021
Aurore GeraudTechnologyMarketsForesight
Tech vs. Tech: Real estate NFTs vs. real estate tokenisation
Could buying virtual space provide the ownership status some crave without having to rely on actual tangible assets? This week’s Tech vs. Tech is between NFT-based virtual property (real estate NFTs) and—drumroll, please!—real estate tokenisation.Read more
Jul 1 2021
Aurore Geraud
Tech vs. Tech: Real estate NFTs vs. real estate tokenisation
Could buying virtual space provide the ownership status some crave without having to rely on actual tangible assets? This week’s Tech vs. Tech is between NFT-based virtual property (real estate NFTs) and—drumroll, please!—real estate tokenisation.Read more
About L'Atelier
We are an interdisciplinary team of economists, journalists, scientists and researchers interested in emerging technology related cultural phenomena and change.
Sign up for the latest news and insights
Copyright L’Atelier 2021