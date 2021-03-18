Search
  • Menu
Search
Close

Insights

For four decades, L’Atelier has worked to understand the ways that emerging technologies impact society.

Mar 18 2021

Jessica Buchleitner

CultureTechnology

Rise of the Clones: Even Our Avatars Suffer Real-World Prejudices

The humanness we’ve imbued onto avatars has been a constant since the dawn of the internet, and the deep bonds we cultivate with these virtual identities are enduring. It should come as no surprise that users consistently report de facto racism and discrimination against them.

Read more

Mar 18 2021

Jessica Buchleitner

Rise of the Clones: Even Our Avatars Suffer Real-World Prejudices

The humanness we’ve imbued onto avatars has been a constant since the dawn of the internet, and the deep bonds we cultivate with these virtual identities are enduring. It should come as no surprise that users consistently report de facto racism and discrimination against them.

Read more

About L'Atelier

We are an interdisciplinary team of economists, journalists, scientists and researchers interested in emerging technology related cultural phenomena and change.

Learn more

Sign up for the latest news and insights

Your e-mail address is used to send you newsletters and marketing information on L’Atelier. You can unsubscribe at any time by using the unsubscribe link in our emails. More information about the management of your personal data and your rights can be found in our Data Protection Notice.

Copyright L’Atelier 2021