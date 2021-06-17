Conviction, made to measure: Meet the virtual influencers

The YouTube video starts with a familiar setup, seen on countless channels. Set against the backdrop of a stylish living room, a young woman—call her M—sits centred in the frame.

Storytime videos are a micro-genre of YouTube content. They are informal and intimate, one person facing a camera in their living room or bedroom, recounting something that happened to them. They span a broad spectrum of topics, from the mundane (I found my dream purse while shopping) to the insane (I survived a plane crash) or even traumatic (I watched my friend die).

They’re simple, effective, and extremely popular.

M’s story starts with her ordering a rideshare to the beach. Once in the car, the tale takes a troubling turn: A fellow passenger sexually assaults her. The driver does nothing. M gets out on the side of the freeway, walking 10 minutes to the nearest exit. She recounts feeling violated, sickened, upset.

There’s just one problem: It never happened, and “M” isn’t even a real person. She’s a CGI influencer called Miquela, one of a new generation of “virtual celebrities” challenging our perception of fame, influence, and the ethics of manufacturing drama.

Drama Sells

Before considering the ethical implications of an artificial influencer fabricating a sexual assault, here is some context on the influencer economy:

Influencers are a staple of social media economies and play a big part in consumer decision-making. Influencer marketing is a $10 billion market. 75 percent of Gen Z and Millennials follow them on social media. For them, influencers carry the same cultural currency as celebrities and, in many cases, are more trusted. Interestingly, 88 percent of those surveyed identified “authenticity” as the key trait they seek, followed by a funny or engaging personality. A large following was ranked as the least important trait.



None of it was real. The entire multi-day, multi-country event was a marketing stunt. Even Fuchs’ reactions were outlined in a pitch deck sent to several brands, a bid to secure sponsorships. “We’re pleased to offer your brand the opportunity to align with this momentous occasion and the beautiful cities she will be visiting along the way,” reads one page of the document.



Sharing intimate details is expected, and no topic is off-limits, including marital problems, health diagnoses, financial issues, miscarriages... and yes, even stories of sexual assault (but back to that later).



The result: More cynical viewers, who can turn on influencers suspected of over-sharing or clickbait. Such performative vulnerability marks a departure from the unpolished authenticity that helped many connect with fans in the first place. In 2019, writer Rebecca Reid coined a new term: sadfishing, “when someone uses their emotional problems to hook an audience on the Internet.”

I, Influencer

These cultural points take on entirely new meaning once emerging technology enters the mix, specifically the rise of virtual influencers. Miquela was created in 2016 by Brud, an LA-based marketing agency, and didn’t reveal her CGI identity until 2018. She’s amassed millions of followers on Instagram, and checks many enviable influencer boxes, including paid sponsorships and a record deal. An analysis of Miquela’s comments on social media indicates people follow her for many reasons: Entertainment, aspirational content (styling and brands), and detractors. For every comment mocking her, dozens express support. Miquela and other virtual influencers don’t engage with negative posters.

Miquela was named one of Time’s most influential people on the internet. She is Brazilian-American, implied to be part of the LGBTQ+ community. She often touches on social issues, detailing experiences with internet trolls, and philosophising about her identity as a robot. She collaborated with fashion brand Prada—posting 3D-generated GIFs of herself at Milan Fashion Week—and has “walked” runways with top models. In 2020, she signed with Creative Artists Agency as its first virtual client.

Most importantly, she has grossed $12 million in revenues for Brud. As a proof of concept, Miquela delivered: In January 2019, Brud closed a $125 million investment round, led by Spark Capital.

CGI influencers can avoid many of the pitfalls of their in-real-life counterparts. They are always available, and are never involved in jeopardising scandals (unless they’ve been perfectly scripted). Harry Hugo, co-founder of The Goat Agency, which specialises in influencers, describes the benefits thus: “They can be available 24/7 and have a personality molded to be exactly what you want. They can literally be whatever you want them to be. These things are massive plus points for brands because they can literally make the perfect ambassador.”

Further, considering the current pandemic, CGI influencers aren’t impacted by travel restrictions or social distancing requirements. You can Photoshop brand products without sending samples, and know in advance what the review will say. It’s a marketer’s dream: An influencer designed to influence, built from the ground up. Miquela is the byproduct of CG artists, a voice actor, script writers, and “identity guidelines” that ensure she is presented consistently.

Trick Mirrors

The real winners of virtual influence, however, are their creators, who can easily build a stable that represents all interests, even those in opposition. The same agency that designed Miquela created Bermuda, another CGI influencer, who lands on the other extreme of the political spectrum and is supportive of right-wing causes. While Miquela has #BLM in her bio, Bermuda is a Donald Trump fan who denies climate change.

Dudley Neville-Spencer, founder of the London-based Virtual Influencer Agency, uses state-of-the-art social listening techniques and machine learning to establish comprehensive consumer profiles to create custom-fit characters for particular audiences. “It’s the first time that brands have had the opportunity to develop a deep emotional relationship with their audience through something that they own,” he said. “That’s where we’re going, creating compelling characters with compelling backgrounds that represent a brand’s values.”

But what does it mean for a virtual influencer to be a “vegan activist” if that phrase is a corporate aspiration, not a representation of actual vegan activism? In April of last year, the World Health Organisation partnered with Knox Frost, a 20-year-old CGI influencer based in Atlanta, to spread awareness about anxiety and loneliness during the pandemic. Can a virtual influencer speak about mental health? Should they?

Brand values are tricky, especially when combined with social justice causes. Where human influencers were accused of performative vulnerability, organisations have been accused of performative wokeness. The use of racially ambiguous CGI influencers could be a way to continue to avoid taking a real stance on issues of social justice.

Social justice is predicated on the idea that the systemically disadvantaged be able to effectively lobby for change. This brings us back to the matter of fabricating vulnerability.

The backlash to Miquela’s story of sexual assault was swift; many were outraged. Scripting drama for entertainment is acceptable, but it seems fabricating trauma is not. Inventing a story about a traumatic event that impacts millions of people around the world, particularly women, to cultivate “relatability” seems ethically ambiguous at best, cruelly insensitive at worst.