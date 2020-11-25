Double-Edged Dissident Darknet

For darknet users in Russia, the close of 2021 brought anguish after a year of combat over internet freedoms, expanded internet legislation, and new regulations for tech companies.

On December 8, Russian authorities blocked access to the Tor website domain, a primary darknet gateway, where the Russian Federation accounted for over 45 percent of mean daily bridge users, especially following the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. The block is a feat the Russian Interior Ministry has longed to achieve since 2014, when it offered hackers 3,9 million roubles to crack Tor users’ identities. These incidents are emblematic of the longstanding global tug-of-war over internet privacy embroiling governments, civil society, and tech companies. Popular media narratives position the darknet as a shadow-space, where leery people exchange child pornography, or peddle drugs and weapons on websites that resemble eBay. But it is also a safe haven for journalists, researchers, political dissidents, and citizens seeking privacy … making Tor an accidental seismograph for measuring democratic corrosion. The terms “darknet” and “dark web” are widely contested; technical experts refer to them as “anonymity networks.” Open-sourced and publicly funded, The Tor Project—a US 501(c)(3) research nonprofit—goes by the mantra, “Defend yourself against tracking and surveillance. Circumvent censorship.” It is sometimes hailed as a pro-democracy tool for dissidents in repressive governments. But recent research reveals that countries considered “liberal” also abuse government surveillance and personal data technology at higher rates. Perhaps this is no surprise.

Globally, we’ve witnessed a rise in illiberal democracies (known as “democratic regimes”): Systems where elections take place, but citizens are nonetheless kept from acquiring certain types of knowledge, while also facing reduced civil liberties, like gradations of privacy and freedom of expression.

According to the 2020 Democracy Report by V-Dem Instituite, one-third of the world’s population now faces dramatic rises in autocratic government behaviour, especially in European countries. Its 2021 report found significant evidence of media freedom restrictions, with two-thirds of 144 countries tracked imposing moderate or major restrictions, and 32 countries substantially declining in freedom of expression and media. Because of data surveillance by Big Tech and voter suppression, particularly gerrymandering, in recent elections, the United States, for example, has exhibited such decline. It seems the world has entered a period of democratic backsliding—a gradual decay of traits democracy is supposed to espouse, particularly privacy. The shifting sands of privacy Privacy is not only a darknet value; it is critical to healthy democracy, ensuring the protection of personal freedoms, information, and autonomy in society. To understand how the darknet functions as a metric for democracy, however, it’s helpful to understand the three technology-driven paradigm shifts that inform what we assume privacy to be. These shifts resulted in reforms through policy (legalities) and design (facilitated by technology), which inform the darknet today. In the nineteenth century, privacy was legally enshrined in policy for the first time. John Stuart Mill, the father of classical liberalism, opened his 1865 essay “On Liberty” by asserting that tyrannous potential of governments must be counterbalanced through citizen liberties. In Mill’s time, emerging technologies yielded radical communications inventions. The postcard, and early telephone services with party lines, created new privacy concerns, since such messages and discussions can be openly read and heard. Mirroring contemporary internet exposure conundrums, the innovation of flash photography filled newspaper gossip columns with unauthorised images, exposing the private deeds of laypersons and wealthy community members alike—the first “democratised” privacy invasions. (Prior to this, privacy was tacitly understood as a privilege of the affluent.) Responding to these issues in a Harvard Law Review article called “The Right to Privacy,” US Supreme Court justices Samuel Warren and Louis Brandeis declared privacy inherent in common law. This yielded torts that are now part of the First (referring to media) and Fourth (referring to government) Constitutional Amendments. That was 1890. Let’s jump a century ahead. In the late 1980s, the Cypherpunk movement initiated privacy by design in software, cryptography and frameworks for anonymity-granting technologies. Its 1992 mailing list discussed online government monitoring and corporate control of information. Published in 1993, A Cypherpunk’s Manifesto proclaims, "Privacy is necessary for an open society in the electronic age [...] We cannot expect governments, corporations, or other large, faceless organisations to grant us privacy [...] it must be part of a social contract.” Less than a decade later, their principles were tested by the rise in mass electronic surveillance after 9/11, sparking global debates about unprecedented government interference into civil liberties, even when justified for national security. The USA Patriot Act and FISA Amendments Act of 2008 (PRISM surveillance program) shielded private companies from legal action when cooperating with US government agencies in intelligence gathering. Until Edward Snowden revealed PRISM’s extensive details to a team of journalists in 2013, the populace remained unaware of the terrifying breadth of global internet data interception (emails, photos, chats, and videos) via direct access to the servers of big tech companies and wiretapped calls. The third shift happened in March 2018, when data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica obtained access to over 50 million Facebook user profiles to retrieve users’ behavioural data, which helped target voters for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. This underlined Big Tech’s capacity to manipulate democratic processes and highlighted a correlation between the scaling of tech and privacy loss. Users and policymakers questioned the powers of companies that exchange free services for advertising data, and began turning to shielding technologies. How Tor ‘vets’ democracies Tor, short for “The Onion Router” (and German for “gate”), was created by the US Naval Research Laboratory. It operates via a decentralised bank of volunteer computers worldwide. This decentralised structure resembles the design of cryptocurrencies, and global citizen-based movements: It eliminates the potential for single points of failure to cascade, and abuse by sole presiding authorities. The Tor Project is funded by a mix of interests, from private foundations and corporate sources, to government agencies. Its 2020 IRS filing brief documents contributions from the US Department of State, DARPA, Radio Free Asia/Open Technology Fund, Media Democracy Fund, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), Digital Impact Alliance—United Nations, and Mozilla. Over 2,5 million users worldwide use its service.