Ectogenesis: Could this be humanity’s next small step?

In 2021, the Weizmann Institute of Science reported success growing, for the first time, developmentally normal mouse embryos for up to eleven days inside an artificial uterus. Since mice gestate around 20 days, the experiment suggests it may be possible to develop human embryos from fertilisation to birth. In 2022, Institute researchers created the first "synthetic embryos,” bypassing the need for sperm, eggs and fertilisation. These could theoretically self-assemble into early embryo-like structures with an intestinal tract, brain components, and a beating heart. Among the benefits touted for this approach: Reducing animal experimentation, and providing cells and tissues for medical conditions. Despite these advancements—the field itself is now as old as NASA—Matt Kemp, acting chief scientific director of WIRF, observes recurring challenges: Foetal heart issues, and infections revealed in experimentation. “These experiments require a large human capital commitment and have needed a lot of infrastructure,” says Kemp. “Unless someone is sitting on a massive hole of data, we are far from anyone trying to use this technology responsibly. We have developed a system that allowed us to attain a sheep foetus at 23 weeks, but we don’t have any long-term data on how they would react after coming off the system. If you introduce new therapeutic technology, you must be sure it offers much better options than those currently available.” Asked to consider whether ectogenesis devices may soon be marketable, he likened the possibility to “someone saying they will retrofit a plane and take it to the moon next week.” “It is important to have these broad discussions around ethics,” Kemp adds. “Dystopian perspectives must be grounded in reality and about what we can conceivably do now, not what we want someone to do or assume will be done.” Biopunk Babies, Genetic Classes Science fiction is rife with projections about post-21st century birth. In “The Matrix,” human beings are farmed from luminescent bulbs, dangling from AI-powered stems. In Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, reproduction becomes a state function, and sex is recreational. Its fictional Central London Hatchery and Conditioning Center is a biological version of Henry Ford’s assembly line. Beyond entertainment, these visions of childbirth and gestation distill possible futures for family planning, gender equality, and changing sexual norms. They often culminate in ectogenesis. “Ectogenesis” was coined in 1923 by British scientist JBS Haldane, during a Cambridge University lecture involving exploratory fiction. Haldane predicted that, by 2074, only 30 percent of births would come from a human womb. In 1955, Emanuel Greenberg patented the first design of an artificial uterus, ostensibly to help premature babies develop post-birth. It included an amniotic fluid tank for gestation, a machine connected to the natural umbilical cord, blood pumps, an artificial kidney, and a water heater. Haldane was inspired by ectogenesis’ social engineering potential—an approach praised by Adolf Hitler. His Third Reich was even more ambitious: Using eugenics to design socially acceptable, fit, and useful offspring while edging out disabilities, health issues, and undesirable racial characteristics and sexual preferences. Eugenics circulated academic circles in the late nineteenth century, when Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species appeared. Darwinism is often interpreted as the idea that species compete for fitness, defined as biological perseverance. This became the pretext for a larger capitalist narrative: Survival of the most productive and best-revered. In “Darwinism, Dogma, and Cultural Evolution,” anthropologist CR Hallpike illustrates the issues with this dogmatic interpretation of Darwinism—which persists, despite Darwin’s insistence that “survival of the fittest” was a misinterpretation of his findings. By introducing the possibility of “designer babies,” ethicists fear ectogenesis will act as a Trojan horse for eugenics, driving a wedge between natural and artificially conceived children. The 1997 film “Gattaca,” where offspring are genetically optimised in a futuristic society, encapsulates this anxiety: Naturally conceived children, dubbed “invalids,” become a lower social class when artificially designed offspring become the norm. To advance his career goals, the film’s protagonist—an “invalid”—illegally purchases body matter from a near-perfect counterpart who has become crippled. The latter is reduced to scraping skin flakes, or providing hair and urine samples upon request … a form of surrogacy. “Gattaca” emerged from the sci-fi subgenre “biopunk,” exploring biotechnology’s societal impacts. While it seems like outlandish speculative fiction, predecessor birth technologies point in its direction.

Motherhood and Socioeconomics For centuries, psychology has harboured combatting theories on gender and pregnancy. “Womb envy,” coined by psychologist Karen Horney, describes men’s innate envy of female reproductive functions, countering Freud’s “penis envy,” which theorises that young girls experience anxiety upon realising they do not have a penis. In her 1970 philosophy classic, The Dialectic of Sex: The Case for Feminist Revolution, Shulamith Firestone argues that pregnancy subjugates women to innate biological inequality; to achieve equality, they must control reproductive choices using artificial wombs. Following Karl Marx’s theory of historical materialism, she argued that the biological division of labour in reproduction is the root cause of patriarchy, economic class exploitation, and other societal ills, since women are vulnerable during pregnancy and the lengthy childrearing years. She observes that Sigmund Freud’s descriptions of personality distortions relate to the dependency women and children have on male counterparts. Though perceived as radical, Firestone’s theory echoes Ethereum co-founder Buterin’s sentiments at the top of this article. Socioeconomic penalties for women with children are immense. Sociologists dub their disadvantages in pay, perceived reduced competence, and career stagnation, relative to childless women, the “motherhood penalty.” Economics sees motherhood as high in “opportunity cost,” due to surrendered career advancement, lost wages, and productivity decline from unpaid care responsibilities. Several studies, notably one from 2018, reveal women without children out-earn mothers, with earnings almost equal to men in Denmark, the United States, and other industrialised nations. While we don't immediately consider pregnancy life-threatening, preventable causes kill approximately 808 women daily, or one woman every two minutes. For every death, 20 or 30 more suffer injuries, infections, or disabilities—including incontinence, pelvic fractures, and kidney failure postpartum. There are psychological effects, like postpartum depression, or mood swings accompanying fluctuating hormones. Some women want children, but because of the physical aspects and career demands, don't want to be pregnant. Birth technology, like surrogacy, IVF, and egg freezing, present legitimate options. Companies like Apple and Meta offer egg-freezing coverage for female employees, which critics perceive as a way to extend working life without distraction. A controversial Bloomberg magazine cover from 2014 featured a proud white (thus privileged) woman, flanked by the headline, “Freeze your Eggs, Free Your Career.” The same year, economist Claudia Goldin released a paper showing that “high reward” occupations often come with the expectation that employees log longer hours and remain on-call for competitive advancement—a relic of the Industrial Revolution. Parental leave, or caregiver time off, compromises such dedication, rendering the employee less valuable. “The gender gap in pay would be considerably reduced and might vanish altogether if firms did not have an incentive to disproportionately reward individuals who laboured long hours and worked particular hours,” writes Goldin. Social surrogacy, or surrogacy without a medical need, is increasingly popular among celebrities and affluent women. This is sometimes seen as a form of economic outsourcing, where affluent women benefit at the expense of less privileged women, who provide these services for money. Bioethicist Rosemary Tong says ectogenesis will likely also favour affluent and white women. Current healthcare disparities, and differences in care options offered to those able to afford them, make it unlikely to favour women in lower economic classes.

“Privileged people have access to IVF and surrogacy now, versus non-privileged. Women of colour struggle to obtain access to reproductive technologies, and that is not likely to change with ectogenesis. Universal healthcare plan coverage could standardise the practice more,” says Tong.

Then there is this worst-case scenario: Could women be subjected to using artificial wombs without consent? This routinely occurs with cesarean sections and is debated in bioethics. Technology could also replace biological gestation entirely, due to natural pregnancy risks, especially in innovation-aggressive countries like the United States, which has among the worst infant mortality rates among OECD countries (33rd out of 36 in 2019). Pollution, chemicals, food substances, and other environmental factors affect foetus development in natural pregnancies; an artificial womb could standardise birth, ensuring optimal health. This could lead to a breakaway social class that exacerbates racial and ethnic divides in new ways. Developers of technology determine impact, a critical point to make as reliance on birth technologies grows. In tech, representation matters, especially when tech leaders purport the belief that innovation can provide solutions to longstanding problems. Technological innovation historically overlooks vulnerable and underrepresented groups, even when it purports to help them. To what degree will women be involved in the critical product lifecycle phases of coming birth technology—design, testing, implementation, and healthcare policymaking? In her 1993 paper “The Matthew Matilda Effect in Science,” historian Margaret Rossiter observes that women’s contributions to important scientific developments were “ignored, denied credit or otherwise dropped from sight”; their participation only scaled in the last 50 years. Women hold one in five top jobs in science, technology, maths, and engineering globally, per the University of Michigan and the New York Stem Cell Foundation, which assessed more than 1.200 gender equality report cards in nearly 40 countries from 500+ academic and professional institutions. They found that research institutions failed to retain and promote women into positions that allowed them to carry out high-impact research. Lack of representation also affects product development in vanguard technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI). Recent studies of voice recognition technologies, trained and tested solely by men, showed struggles understanding female voices. In the recruitment process among technology firms, HR algorithms favour men’s CVs, since they most reflect their training models … as evidenced by Amazon’s discontinued AI recruiting technology. Former Google software engineer James Damore’s controversial 2017 memo, claiming men are predisposed to functions like coding, exemplifies prevailing beliefs in tech. He argued that the “distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don’t see equal representation of women in tech and leadership.” With lack of representation in necessary development fields, and poor records on other sociological factors, perhaps ectogenesis should not be an inductive leap, but rather an inductive analysis of what, in society, makes pregnancy such a burden to bear. There is time to address these issues before unintended consequences appear. “If you have a present load of cash and a serious intent to improve the situation for women, invest in proper prenatal care, proper family planning, or social programs for women and girls for now. This technology is very expensive to run and currently carries significant risk,” says Kemp.