Giorgio Tarraf wants to give the future-focused a sense of wonder

Giorgio Tarraf is the Technology Intelligence Director at L’Atelier BNP Paribas. He’s been with the company since 2019, helping spearhead investigations of emerging technologies.

Gio’s passion for technology—and its ability to shape society—is obvious to anyone who’s read T+10, a weekly newsletter on how tech impacts the world. Neither a utopian daydreamer nor a hardened cynic, his humour and curiosity shine through in every issue. (He also pens Insights' Tech Briefings.) Gio sat down with us to give a behind-the-scenes look at his process for creating T+10, and what he hopes you’ll get from reading it. The following interview, conducted by agency Grey Horse, was edited for clarity. Your newsletter, T+10, explores how tech transforms our lives. Out of all the subjects in the universe, why did you choose this one? Technology is the one measurable thing that can transform us. There are other things, like philosophy or meditation, that have changed societies and civilisations in significant ways, but you can’t measure those. The other aspect is that technology is really what enables us to be who we are right now, as humans. And it’s changing so quickly—and in ways that are sometimes very unpredictable. So it was important for me, on a personal level, to get my own sense of self for facing the future. What is ahead, and how can we prepare? Can we hedge against risk? Can we see an opportunity? These are questions that I’ve always cared about, even at a young age, which naturally led me towards technology. Are you coming from a place of general optimism, pessimism, or some blend depending on the circumstances? “Cautious optimism” is my favorite phrase. I think coming in with an open mind is crucial. You’ll notice in the newsletter that I come from a place of science: I’ll read the press and look at different sources, but in the end I always go back to the scientific paper or original code, just to make sure I’m capturing the authentic spirit of what I’m discussing. From there, I decide whether I can be optimistic about the topic. And if I’m not, I try to identify why. That’s why sometimes, in the second half of these short paragraphs that I write, I’ll say, “Hey, maybe we should consider this, or take another look at that.” There are often other issues at play. And it’s difficult sometimes to be optimistic when you’re looking at things like bias in AI—this is something I’m deeply concerned about. But I try to never stop there. I try to envision parameters we can set in order to fix these issues. The newsletter is meant to open a conversation about the solutions.

To me, tech is inevitable. It’s unstoppable. Governments and civilisations can say, “We don’t want this technology.” But in the end, history shows that technology always wins.

We might as well observe it, understand it, and learn how to make it work for us as humans (rather than becoming subservient to it). What ideas, people, and/or principles have influenced your thinking? The word “transformation” is a powerful one. And technology exemplifies that, right? It’s unbelievable to me that there are generations that didn’t have computers. Whenever I think about that, I wonder, “Why do I want to live so long? Why do humans have this obsession with living for a long time?” And often, for me, the answer is: Because I’m curious. I really want to know what the technology of the future is going to look like. That’s what we should always be trying to do, to push the boundaries. How much can I see? How much can I foresee? What can I guess? What can I learn? What is the science actually doing right now? It’s just natural curiosity, and I think my readers share this. The term “tech” is quite broad. Do you tend to focus on any particular types of technology? The way we use the word “technology” is definitely broad, but to me it means a very specific thing: the application of science for a practical purpose. My favorite thing to look at is emerging technology. For me, it has to be innovative. It can’t just be an improvement of an existing solution, it has to actually be something new. And it has to be deployed within the next decade—it has to have a near-term impact on business or society (ideally both). It also has to give, let’s say, a competitive advantage. To me, these are the most interesting technologies to study. So I’m always trying to find examples that are going to redefine our understanding of our relationship to machines and to each other. When choosing your topics for a given week, how do you decide what to include (and, perhaps more importantly, leave out)? I used to put this disclaimer at the beginning of the newsletter (and recently brought it back by popular demand): “I spend too much time on the internet so you don’t have to.” There’s definitely a subjective aspect to what I write about—even though it’s not an opinion newsletter, there’s a lot of myself in it. I want to show you the real science behind the technology, and the real discourse that’s happening around the technology based on the facts. My favourite thing to do is to identify topics that are underreported, or poorly reported, by the media. When I find these things, it’s an opportunity to learn and hopefully to teach … well, teach is a bit presumptuous, but maybe at least to open up a conversation about what is actually happening. For example, take bias in AI. Can we change it? Is it fundamentally embedded in the technology, or is it something we can work on and set boundaries for? The other type of questions that I like to address are the big, difficult ones. I only have a few lines to answer them, but that’s part of the challenge, and I enjoy it. One of my personal pet peeves is poorly-reported science news. I’m not saying that all science reporting is bad, but when it happens this is a strong signal that I should be talking about the topic. I want to at least give an alternative view that is based on the source of the information, rather than a desire for clicks. Can you share an example of a recent tech-driven transformation you think deserves more attention? One of my favourite technologies is brain-connected interfaces—types of machines that can regulate our brain signals into computer signals, and sometimes vice versa. This is an increasingly common phenomenon, and to me it’s a fundamental shift in the way we interact with silicon.

When you connect your meat brain to your silicon brain, we see a transformation in the level of intimacy we have with technology.