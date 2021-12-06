The Glasgow Breakthroughs: Fuel cells

On November 2nd, the COP26 launched the Glasgow Breakthroughs , a set of goals to help countries collectively meet the Paris Agreement commitments. For the latter, 42 world leaders agreed to pursue efforts to limit global warming to 1,5°C by halving global emissions by 2030.

The Glasgow Breakthroughs aim to accelerate clean technology development and make such solutions more accessible to more companies, particularly in the most carbon-intensive industries. Five key economic sectors were identified as priorities: Power, road transport, steel, agriculture, and hydrogen.

The production of green hydrogen, a carbon-free fuel created by using electricity in water to split hydrogen molecules from oxygen, spent decades under research as a sustainable fuel alternative. Its use of batteries and power generators—and their components, fuel cells—could impact sectors like transportation and shipping, but also industrial ecosystems and the global energy market.

Let’s dive deeper into fuel cells.

L'Atelier’s Technology Intelligence Engine suggests Europe leads in terms of grants and investments in fuel cell R&D. This is not just through the European Commission’s budget (see “Belgium” data below): Germany, the United Kingdom and Denmark have all put money on fuel cells.

50 percent of Danish electricity is supplied by wind and solar power. No surprise, then, that Denmark has been dreaming big: It is working on creating the biggest fuel cell factory in the world, and the largest hydrogen plants.

The United States looks more like a follower than a challenger in this market. China leads research, topping publications and patents data. But it’s not limiting itself, either. In January 2021, Hyundai Motor Group announced plans to build a fuel cell production plant in Guangdong Province. Three months later, Beijing announced that, by 2025, it would put 10.000 fuel cell vehicles on the road and build 74 hydrogen filling stations.