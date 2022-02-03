The Glasgow Breakthroughs: Vertical farming

According to the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change , agriculture, forestry and other land uses are responsible for 23 percent of human-induced greenhouse gas emissions.

Agriculture comes second in the list of top climate change drivers, after the energy sector. This is why the Cop26 chose it as one of the five priority sectors to invest in to accelerate sustainable development. But while energy, transport, steel and hydrogen received clear delivery plans to turn agreements into laws, agriculture has seen more pledges and commitments on reflections than on actual actions.

Yet one sustainable technology, linked to agriculture, has attracted attention since the 1990s, and could actually benefit from a financial “push” from countries: Vertical farming. The concept of growing food in vertical stacks, and controlled environments, was showcased during the Cop26, when Glasgow inaugurated its first such farm.

Let’s have a look at the market.

L'Atelier’s Technology Intelligence Engine suggests European countries cumulatively lead in terms of grants and publications, but the United States prevails in patents and investments.

Below, note that the United Kingdom seems to lead in grants, publications and investments. This is not a surprise; two of the largest vertical farms are based in rural towns in Offenham, Worcestershire (owned by Shockingly Fresh) and Lydney, Gloucestershire (owned by Jones Food Company). They are competing against Danish company Nordic Harvest’s 7.000-square-meter factory.