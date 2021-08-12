The hashtag masquerade: Hijacking online social movement codes

In 2017, users pelted the internet with #MeToo tweets, denouncing systemic sexual harassment. In late January 2020, Asian communities created the hashtag #Iamnotavirus to raise awareness around the scapegoating they experienced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. And on November 2020, a flag emoji representing trans pride was designed after years of campaigning .

Much modern activism now happens online. But the digital tools specific to computer-mediated communication can also be weaponised against community interests: Emojis, memes and hashtags alike serve as ideological vehicles and standard-bearers.

These tools lend themselves well to activism. They help create a sense of identity, increase visibility, and are relatable. But they are also easily manipulated—so easily that they are often hijacked.

HASHTAG HIJACKING

When a hashtag is appropriated by users to undermine the initial intent, it’s called hashtag hijacking. One of the earliest reported cases was a 2012 McDonald’s campaign. The brand launched #McDStories, hoping people would share warm memories with the fast-food chain. Instead, Twitter users flooded the platform with their worst experiences: Food poisoning, diabetes, sanitation issues, and so on.

Similar instances have followed this one in the past decade; in the public mind, branding faux-pas have been among the best ways to understand what hashtag hijacking is. But the practice also exists in political and civic strategies, such as when gay men appropriated the far-right hashtag #proudboys (the name of a neo-fascist group), redirecting American political conservatives to LGBT content. In another case, K-pop (Korean pop music) fans tagged Korean pop band pictures and videos with #whitelivesmatter, a hashtag commonly used by American white supremacists. (Interestingly, #whitelivesmatter was itself already a repurposing of the original #blacklivesmatter hashtag, which proliferated after the 2020 murder of George Floyd).

While these examples mostly focus on how hashtags get hijacked to undermine counter-progressive or corporate intent, the reverse is also true. For instance, the animal protection hashtag #Veganuary—an effort to encourage people to adopt vegan diets for one month a year—was riposted by the British dairy industry in 2018 with #Februdairy, to promote meat and dairy consumption.

In the hashtag wars, it's become common practice to “steal” from opponents’ playbooks to beat them at their own games. But sometimes, distorted borrowing doesn’t serve an ideological opposition; instead, it mimics existing movements. To understand how that works, let’s take a look at Zoos and MAPs.

Hashtag Mimicry: Spot the Difference

Self-proclaimed “Zoos” or “Zoosexuals” are an openly zoophile group that has mostly been active on Twitter since late 2020. Zoos strive to be recognised as an oppressed sexual minority under the progressive halo of LGBTQIA+, since they believe they face similar persecution. Thus they are open about their proclivities, seeking socially-legitimate positioning via forums, social networks and even podcasts.

To gain validity, Zoos deploy a complete online dialectic strategy that includes repurposing LGBT-inspired hashtags; thus “#gaypride”, “#proudgay” or “#gaypositivity” are mirrored by “#zoopride”, “#proudzoo” and “#zoopositivity.” Emojis too get reappropriated: The rainbow emoji—a symbol of gay pride—or trans and bisexual flag emojis, are often paired with desired pronouns and LGBT slogans, like “you are valid.” Appropriation of this language is common in Zoo Twitter bios, as in this anonymous example: “gay for humans, bi for dogs and horses 🌈 · she/her · loud and proud!”

Another Twitter user bio reads: "Semi-pro dog-knower; opinion-haver. Non-human and Zoo rights advocate. LGTBQ+ Ally, Inclusive, Bi and Proud Zoo.” As seen here, hashtag repurposing extends beyond the LGBT community. Zoo content also entangles itself with other advocacy groups, including animal rights, veganism, anti-anthropocentrism, and anti-speciesism. Zoo tweets often feature #animalrights, #againstanimalcruelty or #animalrightsactivist hashtags.

Zoophiles are not the only ones who appropriate progressive movements to de-stigmatise taboos. Self-designated "MAPs," or "Minor Attracted People," emerged on Twitter around 2020, claiming pedophilia as a sexual minority group that merits protection. They mobilise similar tactics, including repurposing LGBT vernacular, emojis and slogans. Their online bios claim #mappride, #mappositivity, and #mapsarevalid alongside hashtags like #LGBTQ+Ally.

As these phenomena rose in visibility, Twitter users systematically reported Zoo and MAP tweets and accounts. Many were banned from the platform, and countermovements exploded on Twitter. The techniques of Zoos and MAPs were, in turn, transformed by users to raise awareness about them through symmetrically-opposed hashtags: #youarenotvalid, #nomap, #antimap, #childrencantconsent, and #animalscantconsent.