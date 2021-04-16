Here's How MAPs and Zoos Hijack Social Movement Codes

Civic movements have always existed, permeating every communications channel available. Much modern activism now happens online, lending credence to Bolane Olaniran and Indi Williams’s claim that “the importance of social networks as agents of change cannot be ignored."

This implies a subtle weaponisation of digital tools, including language (hashtags), emojis, and even memes.

In 2017, users pelted the internet with "Me Too" tweets, denouncing the normalisation of sexual harassment. In late January 2020, Asian communities created the French hashtag #jenesuispasunvirus (#iamnotavirus) to raise awareness about the scapegoating they experienced at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even emojis had a civic role to play when, in November 2020—nine years after the first same-sex couple emoji, and five years after the first pride flag emoji on IOs—the trans pride flag emoji was designed, after years of campaigning.

It is easy to see why digital tools lend themselves so well to activism; they help create a sense of identity, increase visibility, and are relatable. But they are also easily manipulated—so easily that they are often hijacked.

HASHTAG HIJACKING

When the intent of a hashtag is undermined with the hashtag itself, we call it “hashtag hijacking”—for example, when gay men appropriated the far-right hashtag #proudboys so targeted conservatives would be redirected to LGBT content, or when K-pop fans undermined white supremacists by overwhelming #whitelivesmatter with Korean pop band pictures and songs.

Hashtag hijacking is also employed by more political bodies, like when the animal protection hashtag #Veganuary—an effort to get people to go vegan for one month a year—was riposted with #Februdairy, created by the British dairy industry to promote meat and dairy consumption.

It’s common to “steal” from opponents’ playbooks to beat them at their own games. Sometimes, though, the highly-recognisable codes of movements are hijacked by communities whose intents, or even relationship to the movements they appropriate from, are more questionable or less evident.

MEET THE ZOOS

Self-proclaimed “Zoos” or “Zoosexuals” are an openly zoophile group that is mainly active on Twitter. Zoos strive to be recognised as an oppressed sexual minority under the progressive halo of LGBTQIA+ communities.

Zoophilia, the human practice of engaging in intercourse with animals, is considered a paraphilic disorder by the American Psychiatric Association, and is punishable in many countries. But from the perspective of a Zoo, this only invites even more favourable comparison to the modern gay community, which faced similar taboos and, in some countries, continues to. Thus Zoos are open about their proclivities, seeking socially legitimate positioning via forums, social networks and podcasts like “Zoozier Than Thou.”

To gain legitimacy, Zoos deploy a complete online dialectic strategy that includes repurposing LGBTQIA+ inspired hashtags: “#gaypride”, “#proudgay” or “#gaypositivity” are mirrored by “#zoopride”, “#proudzoo” and “#zoopositivity.” They also use the Greek letter zeta (“ζ” ), which stands for the “z” in “zoos,” to designate their sexuality, visible in the hashtags “#zetarights” or “#proudζ,” often used in Twitter bios or tweets, such as one Twitter user whose profile reads, "Semi-pro dog-knower; opinion-haver. Non-human and Zera rights advocate. LGTBQ+ Ally #iamtoggle ζ Inclusive, Bi and Proud ζ”.

As an example of hashtag use, one Tweeter posted the following on March 15, 2021:

Zoophilia is based

“Based on what? You might say

Based on Love <3

#zoopositivity #zoophilia #zoopride

These carefully-chosen hashtags both confine the identity of the group, and define the cause of the movement.

Zoo hashtag repurposing extends beyond the LGBTQIA+ community. Zoo content also entangles itself with other groups, including animal rights activists, vegans, therians, furry fandom, anti-anthropocentrism and anti-speciesism. So it is common to find Zoo Twitter profiles displaying the hashtags #animalrights, #againstanimalcruelty or #animalrightsactivist. This intersection with other civic causes, and the borrowing of their arguments, creates an opportune cloudy space that blurs the distinction between what may or may not reasonably be considered ethical. Indeed, who can say that a taboo today won't be a civic rights given tomorrow?

BEYOND HASHTAGS: DIALECTICS & OFFLINE ACTIONS

Zoos also appropriate emojis, like the rainbow emoji, usually used to symbolise gay pride. And they often use LGBTQIA+ slogans, like “you are valid” or “loud and proud," and compare sexual attraction to animals with pansexuality—a distinction for those whose sexuality is not limited to biological sex, gender, or gender identity—and bisexuality (attraction to either men or women), as demonstrated by these Twitter bios:

gay for humans, bi for dogs and horses 🌈 · she/her · loud and proud!

Lover of doggos 💄🥠 | 34yo | Bi ζ exclusive zoo / zoosexual | Sex-neutral human asexual | Single & interested | DMs Open & Selective

Zoos have also created LGBTQIA+ inspired flags (cf. here and here). The mimicry extends beyond the internet, notably with posters and sticker-art activism—a practice usually used to protest political decisions, like the feminist street collages visible throughout France to denounce government inaction over femicide.

Now that we've met the Zoos, let's set them aside a moment and look at another group.

NOW MEET THE MAPS

Zoophiles are not the only ones who appropriate progressive movements to de-stigmatise clear taboos. Self-designated "MAPs," or "Minor Attracted People," emerged in parallel with Zoos and mobilised similar codes, including an LGBTQIA+ inspired flag (cf. here). These groups so closely mirror each other in terms of ethics and method that internet users on the sub-Reddit ‘r/lgbt’ suspected both MAPs and Zoos were trolls intentionally created to harm the LGBTQIA+ community.

This information cannot be verified. What is obvious is how, like Zoos, MAPs on Twitter repurpose codes from various rights movements, adapting their vernacular glossaries to fuel legitimacy. Here again, online bios proclaim #mappride, #proudpedo, #mappositivity, and #mapsarevalid alongside hashtags like #LGBTQ+Ally.

Some of these things are not like the others

For those who struggle with whether it's truly fair to exclude Zoos and MAPs from the larger pantheon of sexual identities entering the progressive mainstream, rest assured that this confusion is natural and intentional. But one of the easiest issues to identify about Zoo and MAP communities is that their targets of predilection—children and animals—are unable to meaningfully give consent, in the sense that, even if they seem positively inclined, their response cannot be divorced by the power dynamics inherent to the relationship (children rely on adults for safety and care, and any animal in relationship to humans is generally not seen as an equal decider of its fate by human law.)

There are also other issues—notably, whether platforms should consider this content a form of free speech. But it is also digital environments that have enabled these communities to thrive in new ways.

What characteristics of online platforms make it easier for Zoo and MAP messages to spread? Let’s have a look at two specific social media features and their effects: anonymity and echo chambers.

THE EFFECTS OF ANONYMITY

A tweet from a zoophile, February 2, 2021·: “The people who most heavily rely on pseudonyms in online spaces are those who are most marginalized by systems of power. 'Real names' policies aren’t empowering; they’re an authoritarian assertion of power over vulnerable people.”

Out of the almost hundred Zoo Twitter accounts I analysed, not one displayed a full name. This omission is a protective measure, as the tweet above suggests. Zoos use the death threats and cyberbullying they receive as justification for online anonymity … but this anonymity affords more than mere protection.

In a 2019 article for Aeon, Sandra Newman drew a parallel between online anonymity and the traditional uses of masks. Both create a sense of disinhibition: “In short, as soon as people put on masks, they begin to violate social norms. In psychology, this effect is known as ‘disinhibition’.” Psychologist John Suler argues that internet-native features such as dissociative anonymity, invisibility, or asynchronicity foster a kind of online disinhibition effect. Anonymity, and by extension the disinhibition afforded by Twitter and other online platforms, partly enables controversial communities to open up about their practices in ways they typically would not.

What are the odds that a zoophile might encounter another at a random social gathering? How likely is it that both would be open about it? Slim. But when Zoos and MAPs can be masked, and can locate dozens of people who share their affinities in virtual space, it opens dialogue, fuelling solidarity and enhancing a sense—or possibility—of legitimacy. There is strength in unity.

FILTER BUBBLES AND RECOMMENDATION ALGORITHMS

Group identity and legitimacy is maintained and fed by recommendation algorithms. If you happen to find an openly zoophile Twitter account, scroll down mid-page. Twitter’s “Who to follow” section will suggest three other, similar, profiles. If you click on “show more,” another 15 appear.

This is called a "filter bubble" or "echo chamber" effect. The former refers more to the personalisation of online content (ex: selecting a hashtag), and the latter to the virtual encircling of friends and acquaintances with similar ideologies and interests. Nonetheless, both rely on recommendation architecture, and both are self-affirming. They are wonderful features if you’re looking for the top profiles related to astronomy or microbiology.

Echo chambers and filter bubbles have been criticised for isolating people and distorting reality. They can also, by extension, fuel the legitimacy and growth of dubious online communities. It is the voice that whispers, “You’re not alone. We are legion."

DOES THIS IMPLY SOME KIND OF ETHICAL RESPONSIBILITY?

Taboos (such as incest or cannibalism) are common and thus fundamental pillars of societal structures, delineating what is prohibited and what is allowed. This makes them classic topics for anthropology, so a taboo expressed in computer-mediated discourse is a natural interest for digital anthropology.

But the porousness of digital, and the careful appropriation of progressive civic and minority rights codes, raises an interesting question: Is this something the culture will permit to proliferate? Critically, as previously mentioned, Zoos and MAPs differ from other minority groups in that they seek relationships in which consent is meaningfully impossible to provide, subject as it is to power dynamics of which the person or animal may not be totally aware (but that society, on the other hand, is).

As it rose in visibility, MAP-related content was systematically reported by Twitter users over the last year, so much so that most accounts have been banned from the platform. MAP-related hashtags were even repurposed by Twitter users to raise awareness about pedophilia and condemn it. A countermovement exploded on the platform, accompanied by the creation of symmetrically-opposed hashtags: #youarenotvalid #nomap #antimap #pedohunt #childrencantconsent.

Similarly, #animalscantconsent rose in response to the Zoo community. Some users even created accounts dedicated to tracking pedophiles and zoophiles, then reported them to Twitter.

In 2018, Gay Star News spotted the phenomenon and condemned it in the article, “No, this isn’t a real Pride flag—it represents pedophiles.” The YouTuber Ready to Glare also contributed to raising awareness with her 2019 video, “The MAPs are getting bolder”; and, in 2020, two follow-ups: “Another MAP on instagram” and “MAPs aren't the only problem on Twitter.”

Raising awareness for predatory movements that masquerade as oppressed groups reinforces an existing taboo. It signals to systemic minorities and associated civil rights groups that their codes have been “hacked,” and creates avenues for proper identification and reporting of that behaviour. This serves to protect, better define and further empower groups that, overall, reflect societal values—like consent in sexual relations.

AN INTERNET LEFT TO BE CRAFTED

Social networks create an open door for dialectic thieving and repurposing of symbols. This gives questionable groups ways to federate. But these spaces fundamentally belong to us and are designed in our image, so we can craft them to reflect a world we want to live in.

It is dangerous to believe the internet and social media will regulate themselves. Online spaces don’t come with manuals, and test the limits of free speech, intellectual property and data privacy. Some official authorities have emerged to tackle the latter—consider GDPR in Europe—but there remains much to do. Wearing blinders, or ignoring the opportunity to report toxic content, is arguably a failure of civic duty.

It is sometimes said that social media are “vehicles for providing a voice to the voiceless”; others argue they are instead “empowering disruptive voices” (B. Olarian, I. Williams: 2020). They do both, like any space open to dialogue. But computer-mediated features bring a layer of complexity to everyday discourse: “The incredible amount of user-generated content on social media pages, tailored news feeds and news outlets [...] created an environment in which any assertion can create ‘facts’ upon which to claim its ‘truth’.” (T. Weyn: 2020) In other words, notions of “right” and “wrong” have entered a marketplace that evolves as quickly as a swipe or a tweet.

It is, however, helpful to recognise how recommendation algorithms, emotionally-driven clickbait, and intrinsic confirmation biases make fact-checking harder. This makes it even more important to seek original sources of information and examine counter-arguments—behaviours that social networks, driven by click-through activity, engagement and time spent, are designed to override and make more difficult.

Truth has always been elusive. Building an opinion takes time; it’s a journey, not a given. For a healthy online space and healthier communities, it is critical to, well, stay critical.