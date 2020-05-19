Star Citizen: A Crowdfunded Universe Fuelled by Promises

After around a decade in development, and raising more than $314 million from 2,8 million backers, the video game Star Citizen is still nowhere near finished. Yet supporters continue to pour money into the venture: in May 2020 alone, developer Cloud Imperium Games (CIG) raised over $15 million in crowdfunding. Meanwhile, CIG continually announces new features, using annual CitizenCon live shows to whip spectators up with promises of the joys to come. It’s the virtual economy at an extreme, an enormous speculative bubble inflated by hope and hype. But how did we get here, and what is powering this seemingly endless funnel of goodwill? The story began in 2012 with the launch of Star Citizen’s Kickstarter campaign, at which point the game had been in production for around a year. Developers flocked to Kickstarter in a bid to secure funding for games considered commercially risky by publishers. LucasArts veteran Tim Schafer raised a then record-breaking $3.3 million in March 2012 for the point-and-click adventure game Double Fine Adventure (later renamed Broken Age), proving that crowdfunding was a viable way to revive “dead” gaming genres by directly targeting their most devoted fans. So the stage was set for CIG head Chris Roberts to launch Star Citizen’s Kickstarter campaign in October 2012, with a combative pitch: “The traditional publishers don't believe in PC or Space Sims. Venture capitalists only want to back mobile or social gaming startups. We say they're wrong. We say that there is a large audience of PC gamers that want sophisticated games built for their platform. And inside this audience, a significant group of people that have always loved space games, and if given a quality one again will be happy to play it.” Roberts had considerable goodwill within the PC community. He was behind the hugely successful Wing Commander games of the 1990s—lavish space-combat epics that featured performances from actors like Mark Hamill and Malcom McDowell—and later developed the well received space-combat titles Starlancer and Freelancer. So PC players flocked to back Roberts’ promise of a “massive persistent universe” featuring 100 star systems that could be explored alongside friends, combined with a cinematic Wing Commander-style single-player campaign. The Kickstarter project raised $2.1 million, smashing its $500,000 goal, and backers pledged an additional $4.1 million through CIG’s own website. It seemed that CIG had more than enough funds to finish Star Citizen in time for its estimated release date of November 2014... a date that seems hopelessly optimistic in hindsight.

A child simulates spaceflight against a sky with two heavenly bodies.

Release video for Drake’s Kraken 2948, “a self-sustaining flying fortress.”

FEATURE CREEP One reason for Star Citizen’s extended gestation is the phenomenon of “feature creep,” the potentially endless addition of new features and mechanics that weren’t part of the original pitch. This was partly the result of adding more stretch goals in a bid to attract ever more funding, although CIG finally stopped this practice at the end of 2014, after accruing an enormous to-do list of promised additions to the game. Yet features are still being added. For example, in 2017, the developer announced the sale of $50 UEE Land Claim Licences that would entitle players to claim a 4×4 km plot on the planet of their choice. And in March 2020, CIG introduced Actor Status, a survival mechanic linked to eating, drinking and maintaining body temperature. Roberts vehemently defended the spiralling list of additions to Star Citizen’s development in 2015, saying: “Is Star Citizen today a bigger goal than I imagined in 2012? Absolutely. Is that a bad thing? Absolutely not: it's the whole damn point.” A Forbes investigation in May 2019 was critical of Roberts’ approach. The journalists interviewed 20 ex-employees of CIG, many of whom described Roberts as a “micromanager and poor steward of resources,” adding that the work environment was “chaotic.” The article accused CIG of displaying “incompetence and mismanagement on a galactic scale” by squandering huge amounts of crowdfunded money, while failing to deliver a single one of the promised 100 star systems. An earlier report revealed that CIG burned through $193 million between 2012 and 2017, leaving just $14 million in the bank at the time. Currently the developer employs around 500 people, and according to the company’s financial report, in 2018, it spent $33.7 million on salaries. At the same time, similar games have emerged that almost perfectly fill the “space sim” niche that Star Citizen promised to plug all those years ago. Elite: Dangerous from Frontier Developments was funded through Kickstarter in November 2012 and came out two years later in December 2014, offering an entire multi-player galaxy to explore in a variety of spaceships. Regular updates since have added things like ground vehicles, bases and alien foes. No Man’s Sky came out in 2016 with the promise of 18 quintillion procedurally-generated planets to explore, and over the past four years, the game has been continuously improved—at no extra cost to players—with the addition of bases, vehicles, virtual reality support, and more. Yet despite accusations of mismanagement, and the increasing sense that Star Citizen is becoming more obsolete with every passing year, CIG has proven remarkably good at raising cash. Whether due to the sunk-cost fallacy, or a genuine belief in Chris Roberts’ vision, backers continue to pour money into this universe of promises, hoping Roberts’ grand plans come to fruition. And maybe the lure of luxurious spaceships, especially ones with an air of exclusivity, sold as they are in limited numbers, is more attractive than one might believe. Some of us just can’t resist collecting space trophies, even if the game they’re attached to is buggy and far from finished. Maybe that’s enough. “Some people just like the idea of looking in their hangar, their space garage, and looking at their collection of ships," Roberts told Eurogamer in 2014. "There's a sense of pride. The same way if a rich person buys a bunch of sports cars. They can't really drive every one of their Ferraris or Porches.”

Star Citizen: One Community, published on October 10 to mark the game’s birthday.