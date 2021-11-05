State of the EUnion: Quantum Computing

Following its annual “ State of the Union ” speech, the European Commission unveiled an €8 billion investment plan aiming at maintaining Europe’s leadership in the research and development of high-performance supercomputers. The strategic investment strategy is expected to play a key role in Europe’s pandemic recovery plan.

Two technologies should benefit from this investment: exascale computers—capable of performing more than one billion billion operations per second—and quantum computers.

Let’s dive deeper into the current state of the quantum computing market.

According to L'Atelier’s technology intelligence engine, the quantum computing market is similar to what we’ve seen with blockchain technology. The United States, China and the UK lead in R&D, with the US topping every other country in each category (patents, publications, grants and investments).

Quantum computing leaders in the European Union

Quantum computing has been the target of many public investment strategies throughout 2021, with countries like France and Germany making headlines for respective €1,8 and €2 billion investments towards its development.

This trend has been constant in the last five years; these two countries are the overall European leaders on the subject. Germany is already showing promising results: In June 2021, Angela Merkel unveiled the first quantum computers developed by Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft and American company IBM.