Tech Briefing: Affective computing

“Computers are magnificent tools for the realisation of our dreams, but no machine can replace the human spark of spirit, compassion, love, and understanding.”—Louis V. Gerstner, Jr.

Affective computers are machines with the ability to recognise, express and influence emotion. While the technology's most obvious implementation would be a humanoid robot, it is more likely to permeate into portable and wearable devices first.

Emotions have long been a taboo in science. They appear to be the antithesis of the scientific method, and of the objectives of computer science. Computers were long designed to have flawless, rational, and predictable outputs. But as our relationships to our silicon companions grow increasingly intimate, the mismatch between the variability of human existence, and the steadiness of a microprocessor, becomes evident. The applications of affective computing are near infinite. A machine could provide comfort during a panic attack, or calm you during a burst of anger. It could also tell marketers that you're currently highly emotional and vulnerable to suggestions. This capacity to access and influence emotions makes affective computing useful to people with autism, and educators, as well as mental health professionals. Affective gaming, whereby games adapt to a player’s emotional states, is also an active research area. The complexity of integrating emotional intelligence into machines required a series of breakthroughs over the last two decades. Many consider a 1995 paper by Rosalind Picard of the MIT Media Lab to have launched affective computing as a field of research. A system of hardware, statistical models, and software capacity had to develop before Picard’s vision could come true. Indeed, for a computer to recognise emotion, it must be equipped with the sensors to understand users.



Sensor technologies are highly active areas of research. For example, the facial expression of emotions has been studied in depth, and computer models describing facial mannerisms were developed to detect a wide range of emotions. Basic versions of the technology can be implemented with as few as five lines of machine learning code in the programming language Python:

Many mainstream implementations are fuelled by the DeepFace Library, published by the Facebook research team. Body recognition is slower to develop, as it requires contextual analysis. Most such implementations currently rely on hand and arm gesture analysis. Speech analysis appears to be the most accurate method for detecting emotions. Pattern recognition algorithms have gotten incredibly good at recognising anger and approval. For the longest time, researchers believed machines were just as good as humans at recognising emotions. Recent research, using deep learning and artificial neural networks, tells a more complex story. The outputs are in fact highly data-dependent, and the method used could significantly alter a machine’s interpretation, especially when considering transitional states between emotions.

One must wonder what happens when the machines misinterpret emotions and reshape a virtual environment accordingly.