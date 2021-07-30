Tech Briefing: Quantum computing

“A classical computation is like a solo voice—one line of pure tones succeeding each other. A quantum computation is like a symphony—many lines of tones interfering with one another.” ― Seth Lloyd

Quantum computing’s goal is to exploit quantum properties that challenge our classical understanding of physics, to execute calculations orders of magnitude faster than any traditional computer.

There are fundamental differences between the computer you are using now and QC, mainly regarding information storage and calculation methods.

In simple terms, it would be akin to comparing a candle to a lightbulb, though a more technical explanation of the differences is available here. These differences require us to use an entirely new metric to measure performance and complexity—the qubit.

Widespread quantum computing would accelerate development of new drugs, better climate and financial modeling, weather forecasting, machine learning and AI, and myriad other technologies and industries. QC will also weaken our ability to secure online secrets, as it can easily break industry-standard encryption. Post-quantum cryptography is, however, possible and actively researched.

Quantum computing (QC) was long believed to be possible only in theory. Initially theorised in the 1970s by visionary mathematicians, the idea of using weird quantum states for practical calculations was impossible for decades. Despite breakthroughs in the 1990s to develop more practical algorithms and applications, none met a minimum threshold of accuracy.

In 1998, the first two-qubit computer was created, but took another six years to reach the five-qubit milestone, which reduces errors sufficiently to be useful.

The 2000s saw increased interest by governments to fund research, fuelling a series of seemingly independent breakthroughs in computer and material science. Around 2016, the private sector—spearheaded by IBM, Google and Microsoft—rushed into the race, with a flurry of practical applications for QC promised in the next two years.

The race culminated in 2019, with Google and NASA claiming to have achieved quantum supremacy. The "quantum supremacy" milestone means they built a computer that can solve calculations impossible to solve in classical computing. IBM launched its first commercial quantum computer that same year, claiming an astonishing 53 qubits. Only a year later, Chinese scientists demonstrated an eye-popping 76-qubit machine that can perform a 100 trillion times faster than a classical supercomputer.