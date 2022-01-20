The emotional era: Are technologies changing how we feel?

Don’t read the comments! So goes long-standing foundational advice for being online today. Still, it’s not easy to numb oneself to the discharge of intense emotions on the internet.

Blogs, forums, online comment sections—all are replete with bold expressions of raw sentiment, encompassing displays of love and adoration … but also hate, disgust and revulsion. Once people are visible online, they can become targets of abuse and criticism for physical traits like nose shape, hair texture or teeth alignment. Political representatives are regularly subjected to vile abuse in public and in private. The same is true for women, the LGBTQIA+ community, and racial and ethnic minorities. Outrage might feel ubiquitous. Some call this period the era of feelings or emotion, typified by the massive visibility of unrepressed feelings, positive and negative. Information and communication technologies are heavily implicated in this new affective paradigm. If we consider recent findings on the prevalence of online hate speech, cyber crime and social media addiction, we could be forgiven for wondering, does the internet bring out the worst in people? Maybe that’s not what we should be asking. Computer-mediated communication facilitates alternative power relations and social conventions, normalising new ways of speaking and acting. This transformation characterises the offline as much as the online, potentially signalling a broader shift in the status of feeling and emotion in everyday life and politics. What’s peculiar about this so-called emotional era, what are its implications, and what role might technology play in its transformations? Rethinking Descartes’ Error Emotions (referring to the physiological sensation) and feelings (referring to the psychological awareness of those sensations) are a longstanding object of research. Emotion in particular features centrally in centuries of thinking about rationality; one of the earliest major players in the field of rationalism, René Descartes, was a driving force in the distinction between emotion and reason. This dualism endured in various forms for hundreds of years. The last few decades have subjected it to critique, notably by neuroscientist Antonio Damasio. One core critique of the reason/emotion binary is that cognition is inherently embodied. Research shows that even in the work of Descartes, a nascent view on the embodied nature of reason and emotion, together, was already palpable. Scientific advances contribute increasingly to a new view of emotions, not as blockers of a critical mind, but as powerful mechanisms of thought in their own right. This transformation is helped by advances in neuroscience, which help us better understand how emotions and reason operate in the brain. Rather than working in opposition, research shows they function in close tandem. Emotions play a major role in decision-making. They impact political attitudes and behaviour, often thought to be the preserve of purely rational actors. The reality of emotional decision-making is clearly expressed in advertising and marketing strategies, but the principle applies more generally. As María José Carmona writes, “Reason can serve as a filter for discarding less sensible options. But the final decision is emotional.”

"Melody of the Forbidden Wish," 2020, Vivien Szaniszlo.

“The digital architecture of social media privileges the expression of emotions. It privileges the audiovisual over the written, the controversial over the moderate. All of this makes us more emotional.”

"In the Shelter of My Unspoken Words," 2020, Vivien Szaniszlo.

Computers compute, humans feel The information and affective environment produced through social media and communications technologies might be conducive to more outpourings of sentiment. But what about emotional expression at the level of technologies themselves? AI researcher Jean-Claude Heudin explains that, to be qualified as an emotional creature, you must fulfil three requirements: The capacity to express, capacity to detect, and capacity to personally feel emotions. Computational systems are relatively well-qualified for the first two tasks, but struggle with the third. After years being fed images of human faces displaying western-defined expressions of joy, anger or disgust, AI is now skilled enough to disambiguate them. Robots can also fake emotions well. For example, Gregory Trafton, director of the Intelligent Systems Section at the Navy AI centre, which is deploying the firefighter robot Octavia, believes the lines blur between logical programmed thinking and empathy. “Octavia isn’t programmed with emotional models. Her theory of mind is a cognitive pattern,” Trafton says. “But it functions a lot like empathy, that most cherished of all human emotions.” Although artificially intelligent systems can mimic empathy through programming, it doesn't mean they can experience it. Emotion, as we understand it, is deeply embodied, mentally and physically. This defines the human experience of emotions, like empathy, and continues to distinguish us from artificially intelligent machines … for the time being.

To feel is, in this sense, something of great value. The irreproducibility of genuine emotions stands as testament. But, perhaps more ambivalently, emotions are also valuable because they have become heavily monetised in a datafied economy that thrives on outrage and affect.

Quantifying and controlling emotion Affective computing refers to the capacity for computers and systems to “identify, process, and simulate human feelings and emotions.” Because feelings are consciously experienced, they can be measured through self-reporting tools. Emotions, insofar as they are physical responses, can also be measured through physiological reactions, like pupil dilation, skin conductivity, brain activity, heart rate, and facial expressions. A range of apps have been created that allegedly enable greater awareness and control of feeling and emotions at a personal level, but they are also implicated in practises related to data and securitisation. Emotion has much to do with security. Discourses around security frequently draw on emotional tropes as sources of validation and legitimation. In the domain of immigration management, though, we see an altogether more tangible application of science and tech, built around securitised understandings of emotion. Systems for automating decisions about the threat-level of individuals have been developed, including the employment of biometric technologies for behaviour detection in counter-terrorism.

"Circus of Overthinking," 2020, Vivien Szaniszlo.