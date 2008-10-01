How universal basic income could fuse public goods to virtual economy interests

Whilst some first hailed the pandemic as an equalising force, the experience has been radically unequal. Lockdowns highlighted vast inequalities in people’s ability to remain resilient in the face of sudden adversities.

The middle classes in developed economies have found an upside to stay-at-home orders, with remote working and (often) increased savings. But the poorest largely either suffered lost income or had no choice but to commute to work. Recent research showed that shift workers, for instance, have been almost twice as likely to catch Covid-19 than the wider population.

The closure of many workplaces, and suspension of salary payments, widened the long-term gap between those with assets, or an ability to take on debt, and those who live from paycheque to paycheque.

Gender equality suffered too, with a report from the European Commission observing that women are overrepresented in sectors hit hardest by the pandemic (women compose 76 percent of Europe’s healthcare and social workers). Women also found themselves doing the unpaid work of caring for children and performing more household duties when lockdowns affected public services.

Among the most prominent sources of inequality highlighted by the pandemic has been the ownership, adoption and use of digital technologies—from enjoying sufficient connection speeds to being able to participate in live video classes, to actually having the necessary hardware. In the UK, the government distributed around one million laptops to pupils and students whose families did not have access to one.

So it should come as no surprise that there has been a growing desire to use economic recovery to review the way we structure work, life and wealth.

Many governments used direct cash payments, furloughed workers, or provided emergency loans at a scale not experienced before. This is significant; as a result, the Covid-19 pandemic normalised unconditional welfare transfers—even in societies traditionally resistant to public “giveaways.”

According to one poll, as many as 65 percent of Americans would now support an unconditional $2000 monthly cash transfer to all US citizens for the duration of the pandemic. In a country where the majority of voters traditionally support low taxation and limited welfare provisions, this represents a seismic shift in attitudes.

Is UBI going mainstream?

In this context, one of the most compelling initiatives has been the call for a universal basic income (UBI). In simple terms, it refers to a type of regular government stipend given to all residents in a given territory, regardless of income or wealth, that covers an individual’s basic needs.

For decades, UBI was marginalised and labelled leftist utopianism. But the growing debate about the future of work has garnered wider support for the programme. Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk joined the ranks of UBI enthusiasts, seeing it as a solution to future job loss due to automation. The policy was also adopted by the Democratic Party in California.

To understand the progress UBI made during the pandemic, I spoke to Simon Duffy, founder and director of the Centre for Welfare Reform in the UK, and co-founder of the Sheffield UBI Lab. Our conversation made it clear that the debate around UBI is entering the mainstream. The UBI Lab network—a grassroots initiative aimed at building awareness and support for UBI adoption, co-founded by Duffy in Sheffield—grew from 4 to 40 labs in 2020 alone, and is now global.

Key to this growth are the many UBI experiments that started gaining global traction in the last 5 years. The Spanish UBI policy, announced in March 2020, may be the most high-profile attempt to implement a UBI programme in response to the pandemic.

The scheme fell short of being universal or unconditional. The stipend was means-tested based on household income, limiting the number of eligible recipients to 2,3 million. The value of the transfer, about €1.015 per month, was unlikely to cover a household’s basic needs.

Other high-profile UBI experiments hew closer to the original concept. In Finland, 2000 unemployed people were given an unconditional income of €560 per month for two years between 2017 and 2018. The results reflected a negligible impact on employment, but significant improvement in well-being against a control group that did not receive the grant.

A Kenyan experiment with UBI also showed little impact on employment, but resulted in increased food security and well-being in the recipient group, and also translated to an increased propensity of UBI recipients to start businesses.

This is incidentally a key reason why UBI, in Kenya’s case, offered poor economic protection during the Covid crisis. Since the programme encouraged risk, UBI recipients were slightly more affected by lockdowns.

Frustratingly, there is a limit to what UBI experiments can convey. None provide income that is truly guaranteed in perpetuity. As a result, recipients are more likely to treat such cash transfers like a lottery win. Thus Duffy argues that “the only true test of UBI will be when it is made a permanent part of a society’s welfare state and when it is set at a reasonable level. A leap of faith will be necessary at some point.”

He points out that this would not be the first time we made such a leap: The introduction of pensions by Bismarck, or the creation of the NHS, were similarly radical moments.

Much could be gained from this leap of faith. Duffy passionately advocates for UBI as a “balanced response to human needs” that provides basic security for all, combined with freedom to attempt new projects, experiments or businesses.

Perhaps as importantly, a basic income would, according to Duffy, allow us to ask difficult questions about what constitutes work and which activities are truly valuable, including experimenting with new forms of work—such as community building.