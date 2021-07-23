Tech vs. Tech: Unified communications vs. the Metaverse

As an introvert, remote work during the pandemic has been more than a privilege; it’s been a blessing in disguise.

Besides predefined weekly meetings, my company let me decide how and when I wanted to interact with colleagues: Via Zoom(with or without my camera on), Slack, calls, comments in shared documents, or just plain emails: A constellation of apps that keep conversation flowing and make interactions less mentally taxing. (At least for me.)

But while those apps safeguarded my sanity for a year and half, they were other people’s worst nightmare, as demonstrated by the many new pathologies resulting from months working from home: Zoom fatigue, remote presenteeism, email burnout and other notification anxieties.

As we enter a hybrid workspace period, I began to wonder: Are these tools enough to foster virtual collaboration and provide a healthy remote work environment? Do they support both communication and boundaries for well-being? This week’s Tech vs. Tech is between the concept of unified communications, and the Metaverse.

The Technologies

You may not have heard about unified communications, but you’ve probably engaged in it, especially if you’ve worked in a corporate setting. It’s a suite of connected applications used to foster inter-organisational collaboration. These include video conferencing apps, instant messaging, broadband phone service, and collaborative virtual spaces. If all the apps you use come from the same virtual environment—like Google Workspace, Microsoft Teams, or Cisco Webex—it is called Unified Communications as a Service.

The Metaverse was a concept developed in the 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash by American author Neal Stephenson. It was imagined as a 3D virtual world, where people could interact just like in real life—an extension of the internet, but in VR.

Today what we call Metaverse (or rather metaverses) is a multitude of shared virtual platforms, where users can interact as avatars as well as shop, consume media and entertainment, and generate content. Most such platforms are game-based—think Roblox, Fortnite, or Minecraft—or crypto-based, like Decentraland or Cryptovoxels. These distinct worlds are not yet capable of interoperability.

What’s the link between remote working and the Metaverse? Companies are increasingly interested in potentially using the latter as actual workplace environments.

Current uses

Unified Communications as a Service is a multi-billion dollar market that was the “private turf” of traditional players like Cisco, 8X8 or Ringcentral ... until the Covid-19 pandemic. Across industries, interest in UCaaS grew 86 percent last year, driven by the need for companies to offer collaborative tools that facilitate remote work. Competitors like Zoom and even Slack found their way to the top of analysts’ lists of top collaborative platforms. Zoom saw a 2900 percent rise in daily active users in December 2020 versus 2019, and a 317 percent revenue increase in the same period.

In contrast, metaverses have had a harder time ingratiating themselves to traditional business operations (though Mark Zuckerberg claims the future of work is VR). This is not for lack of trying! In the late 2000s, companies held meetings and team-building events inside the virtual world Second Life.