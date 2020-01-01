Legal Information

The publisher undertakes to comply with all laws on the establishment and the activity of a website.

BNP Paribas kindly requests that all users read the following terms and conditions carefully. By accessing, browsing or using the website, users acknowledge that they have read, understood, and consented to the terms and conditions.

L'Atelier BNP Paribas draws the attention of users of its website to the following points:

1 – Access to the website:

The user of this website acknowledges that he/she has the skill and resources necessary to gain access to this website and use it.

Access to the atelier.net website is free of charge. The costs of accessing and using the telecommunications network are to be borne by the user in accordance with the terms and conditions set by the client’s access providers and telecommunications operators.

The user acknowledges that he/she has the skills and necessary means for accessing and using this site.

The publisher cannot be held liable for matters outside its control or for any damage that may be caused by the user's technical environment, in particular computers, software programs, network equipment and any other devices used to gain access to or use the service and/or the information.

Users are reminded that it is an offence punishable under criminal law to fraudulently access or remain connected to an IT system, to impair or interfere with the functioning of such a system or to fraudulently enter or alter information in an IT system.

Local laws prohibit the distribution, the access to this site or the use of data collection methods. Please ensure that you are legally authorized to connect to this site in the country (the State) from which the connection is established.

2 – Intellectual property:

L'Atelier BNP Paribas owns or holds the rights to all components that constitute this website, particularly the data, designs, graphics, photographs and soundtracks.

It is prohibited to reproduce, represent, distribute or re-distribute the content of this website by any means whatsoever, whether in whole or in part, without the prior express authorisation of L'Atelier BNP Paribas. Such action would constitute a contravention of the rules governing the French Intellectual Property Code.

Any use of site content for illegal purposes may be subject to legal proceedings.

The trademarks of the publisher of the website atelier.net and its partners, and the logos included in the website, are registered trademarks.

As an exception, some content (texts, images, etc.) belong to their respective authors and L'Atelier BNP Paribas uses them with the authorisation of the owners of the rights to that content.

L'Atelier BNP Paribas uses these contents with the permission of the concerned works’ rights holder.

Any reproduction, representation, distribution or redistribution in whole or in part, of this content carried from the site is expressly prohibited.

3 – Responsibility:

L'Atelier BNP Paribas endeavours to ensure the accuracy, updating and exhaustiveness of the information disseminated on this website and reserves the right to change the content or presentation of this website at any time and without notice.

L'Atelier BNP Paribas cannot however ensure the completeness or absence of modification by a third party (intrusion, virus ...)

Furthermore, L'Atelier BNP Paribas declines any liability in the event of any delay, error or omission as regards the content of these web pages, nor in the event of any interruption to the service or if the service ceases to be available.

L’Atelier BNP Paribas is not liable for any damages, direct or indirect, arising in any manner whatsoever, of the website’s use by any user, or for any failure of lines or systems required for its use. L’Atelier BNP Paribas specifically disclaims any liability arising from the transmission of confidential information over the Internet.

The information given on the website may be partial and incomplete because of the necessarily simplified nature of the texts, which do not have contractual value. L'Atelier BNP Paribas declines any direct or indirect liability concerning the accuracy, absence of errors, updated nature and availability of the information contained in the website.

L'Atelier BNP Paribas cannot be held liable for any decision made on the basis of information contained in the website or for the use that third parties might make of it.

However, it remains the responsibility of any interested party to check beforehand with his or her usual advisers that his or her legal and fiscal status allows him or her to subscribe to the products and/or services presented on the website.

L'Atelier BNP Paribas reserves the right to exercise all legal actions, including disciplinary, against any user who violates any of its commitments under the present terms, in accordance with internal standards within BNP Paribas Group.

4 – Technical information:

Users are reminded that there is no guarantee messages transmitted on the Internet will remain confidential and that the responsibility lies with the individual to take all appropriate measures to protect his or her own data and/or software programs against contamination by possible viruses circulating on the Internet.

L'Atelier BNP Paribas cannot be held liable for matters outside its control and for any damage that may be caused by the user's technical environment, in particular computers, software programs, network equipment and any other devices used to gain access to the website or to use it and/or the information it contains.

5 – Hypertext links:

Hypertext links to other sites from atelier.net cannot in any circumstances incur the liability L'Atelier BNP Paribas.

L'Atelier BNP Paribas declines any liability concerning the content and possible losses incurred when visiting websites to which the website leads via hypertext links. The user visits other sites on his or her own responsibility and at his or her own risk.

6 - Cookies:

See Cookie Policy page.

7 – PDF files:

To read a PDF file, users will need to download the latest version of the Acrobat Reader software program. N.B.: this software can only be downloaded from a website other than that of L'Atelier BNP Paribas. This website will ask you to complete a named questionnaire. If you do not want to give your name and address, proceed directly to stage Nº 2 to download the software program free of charge.

8 – Personal information:

All personal data that you communicate to us via the forms available on this site, or when submitting a job application on line, is processed by L'Atelier BNP Paribas, as data handler, for internal management purposes and in order to respond to your question(s).

For a variety of operational reasons, this data may be transferred to another country within the European Union or to a country outside the European Union. It may also be communicated to the service providers or sub-contractors responsible for carrying out certain practical and technical tasks on behalf of L'Atelier BNP Paribas. With regard to the sending of data to a country outside the European Union, regulations have been put in place to ensure the protection and security of this data. Details of these regulations and information relating to the transfer of data can either be obtained by sending a written request to the following address:

ATELIER SERVICES

Site atelier.net - données personnelles

16 rue de Hanovre

75002 Paris

This personal data may be communicated, upon their request, to official bodies and to administrative and legal authorities.

According to the provisions stipulated by French Law No. 78-17 of 6 January 1978 as amended (called “Loi Informatique et Libertés”), relating to Data Processing, Data Files and Individual Liberties, users have the right to access, modify, correct or delete this personal data by writing to:

ATELIER SERVICES

Site atelier.net - données personnelles

16 rue de Hanovre

75002 Paris

9 – Law applicable:

The content of the group.bnpparibas website is subject to the law applicable in France.

All users acknowledge the competence of the courts of France for everything regarding the content and use of the website or disputes arising therefrom.