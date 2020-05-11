News + Insights
May 19 2020
John Egan
Welcome to the Virtual Economy: A frontier for goods, marketplaces & careers
Virtual worlds have emerged as a real alternative for people around the world to connect, socialise, create and earn an income during the lockdown.
May 18 2020
Adriana Hamacher
People are earning six-figure salaries in the virtual economy
Hundreds of thousands now earn a good living in a virtual economy immune to shutdown. Is this the future?
May 17 2020
Vicky McKeever
These are some of the most popular virtual jobs you can do from home
With the coronavirus pandemic causing record job losses in the real world, a report has highlighted the lucrative virtual roles that people could turn to in order to earn a living going forward.
About L'Atelier
We are an interdisciplinary team of economists, journalists, scientists and researchers interested in emerging technology related cultural phenomena and change.
