Search
  • Menu
Search
Close

News

For four decades, L’Atelier has worked to understand the ways that emerging technologies impact society.

May 17 2020

Vicky McKeever

These are some of the most popular virtual jobs you can do from home

With the coronavirus pandemic causing record job losses in the real world, a report has highlighted the lucrative virtual roles that people could turn to in order to earn a living going forward. 

Read this article on CNBC

May 11 2020

John Egan

Analytical foresight can help us anticipate and contextualise the future

In an age of accelerated change and increasing complexity, analytical foresight can help us anticipate and contextualise the future.

Read this article
123

About L'Atelier

We are an interdisciplinary team of economists, journalists, scientists and researchers interested in emerging technology related cultural phenomena and change.

Learn more

Sign up for the latest news and insights

Your e-mail address is used to send you newsletters and marketing information on L’Atelier. You can unsubscribe at any time by using the unsubscribe link in our emails. More information about the management of your personal data and your rights can be found in our Data Protection Notice.

Copyright L’Atelier 2022