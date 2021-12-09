An executive’s case for embracing the metaverse

“Leaders used to technology hype cycles could be forgiven for being skeptical of the metaverse,” writes Jeff Wong, global chief innovation officer at Ernst & Young, one of the world’s largest professional services organisations. But this time, Wong believes the hypemasters might be onto something.

In an article for Fast Company, Wong makes the case for leaders to take the metaverse seriously—and to invest accordingly. One of the strongest pieces of evidence comes from a report by L’Atelier BNP Paribas, which projects that metaverse-based spending will increase to $129 billion USD this year. That’s a spike of $20 billion USD since 2019.

It’s easy to imagine what “getting involved in the metaverse” might look like for companies that specialise in games or apps. But how should the rest of the business world approach the opportunity? Check out the full article to learn more.