Search
  • Menu
Search
Close

Are we close to creating a ‘real’ metaverse?

Sep 11 2021

Le Figaro

Sep 11 2021

Le Figaro

Share this article

An artist's rendition of a metaverse.

Updated: 20 October 2021

The concept of a “metaverse” has been a fixture in pop culture for years. From The Matrix to Rick & Morty to Ready Player One, depictions of virtual environments have captured the public’s imagination. They’ve also caught the attention of Silicon Valley. 

In a riveting interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, senior researcher Aurore Gerard of L’Atelier BNP Paribas discussed the potential benefits of building metaverses in “real life”—as well as the obstacles that still remain.  

Are existing AR/VR technologies capable of creating such a fully immersive environment? Is Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to transform Facebook from a social media network into a metaverse actually feasible? Read the full interview to find out.

Share this article

More articles

Jun 29 2021

The Wall Street Journal

How the internet’s original source code became an NFT

And what it might tell us about the future of NFTs.

Read this article

Jun 25 2021

Digital Trends

How L’Atelier BNP Paribas’ A.I. tool predicts tech trends

A new technology intelligence engine takes (much of) the guesswork out of identifying the next big thing in tech.

Read this article

Jun 20 2021

The Telegraph

Would you spend $4,000 for a digital handbag?

The billion-dollar market for digital fashion is growing by leaps and bounds each year. Is it sustainable?

Read this article

Sign up for the latest news and insights

Your e-mail address is used to send you newsletters and marketing information on L’Atelier. You can unsubscribe at any time by using the unsubscribe link in our emails. More information about the management of your personal data and your rights can be found in our Data Protection Notice.

Copyright L’Atelier 2021