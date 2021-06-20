Are we close to creating a ‘real’ metaverse?

Updated: 20 October 2021



The concept of a “metaverse” has been a fixture in pop culture for years. From The Matrix to Rick & Morty to Ready Player One, depictions of virtual environments have captured the public’s imagination. They’ve also caught the attention of Silicon Valley.

In a riveting interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro, senior researcher Aurore Gerard of L’Atelier BNP Paribas discussed the potential benefits of building metaverses in “real life”—as well as the obstacles that still remain.

Are existing AR/VR technologies capable of creating such a fully immersive environment? Is Mark Zuckerberg’s plan to transform Facebook from a social media network into a metaverse actually feasible? Read the full interview to find out.