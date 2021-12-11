Search
Better AR glasses are going to be a gamechanger

Dec 11 2021

The Guardian

Dec 11 2021

The Guardian

Augmented reality glasses

Sasin Paraska, Shutterstock

Augmented reality (AR) has been around for years, and while it has occasionally captured our collective imagination—the Pokémon Go phenomenon of 2016 being the most famous example—the technology has yet to really catch on. So what’s been holding it back?

According to Giorgio Tarraf, technology intelligence director at L’Atelier BNP Paribas, the answer is: bulky, uncomfortable goggles. However, “[once] we have the right device,” he tells The Guardian, “that’s when the entire ecosystem of applications is going to emerge, just like the smartphone when the iPhone came out.” 

As detailed in the Guardian’s story, the social media company Snap is seeking to become the Apple of AR with its new high-tech spectacles. These glasses have their limitations today, but could they become ubiquitous tomorrow? Read the full story and find out.

