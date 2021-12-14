Big tech’s plans for the metaverse

The metaverse is coming… at some point, in some fashion. The latest stage in the evolution of the internet has captured the imaginations of millions: many mock it, some hope to profit from it, and others see the metaverse as a chance to (literally) invent entirely new worlds.

For an episode of the popular podcast “Welcome to the Metaverse,” L’Atelier BNP Paribas CEO John Egan joined host MetaverseLuke to discuss what the metaverse might look like in the years to come. Diving deep into the roles that social media companies and Big Tech will play in shaping this new digital frontier, the two explore how life will change because of the metaverse.

Will these changes be for better or for worse? And is it still possible for ordinary people to benefit in the process? Listen to the full episode for free on Apple Podcasts and other popular platforms.