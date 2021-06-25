Can Facebook really moderate the metaverse?

“Facebook can’t moderate their existing platform. How can they moderate one that is enormously more complex and dynamic?” That’s the question posed by John Egan, CEO of L'Atelier BNP Paribas—and according to Facebook’s own leadership team, they don’t have a good answer yet.

Egan was interviewed by the Financial Times as part of an investigation into Facebook’s plans to address bullying, harassment, and other unwelcome behaviours in its forthcoming metaverse. An internal document from Andrew Bosworth, the soon-to-be-Facebook CTO who’s leading the company’s efforts to develop a fully immersive 3D world, revealed that even Bosworth considers the task “practically impossible.”

What do Egan and other experts think of Facebook’s existing plans to keep the metaverse from devolving into Mad Max-style chaos—from “personal safety bubbles” to automatically recorded footage stored on users’ VR headsets? See the full story here (subscription required).