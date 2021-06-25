Search
  • Menu
Search
Close

Can Facebook really moderate the metaverse?

Nov 15 2021

Financial Times

Nov 15 2021

Financial Times

Share this article

Threats loom in the metaverse.

BeeBright, Shutterstock

“Facebook can’t moderate their existing platform. How can they moderate one that is enormously more complex and dynamic?” That’s the question posed by John Egan, CEO of L'Atelier BNP Paribas—and according to Facebook’s own leadership team, they don’t have a good answer yet. 

Egan was interviewed by the Financial Times as part of an investigation into Facebook’s plans to address bullying, harassment, and other unwelcome behaviours in its forthcoming metaverse. An internal document from Andrew Bosworth, the soon-to-be-Facebook CTO who’s leading the company’s efforts to develop a fully immersive 3D world, revealed that even Bosworth considers the task “practically impossible.” 

What do Egan and other experts think of Facebook’s existing plans to keep the metaverse from devolving into Mad Max-style chaos—from “personal safety bubbles” to automatically recorded footage stored on users’ VR headsets? See the full story here (subscription required).

Share this article

More articles

Sep 11 2021

Le Figaro

Are we close to creating a ‘real’ metaverse?

Aurore Gerard, senior researcher at L'Atelier BNP Paribas, talks about the promise (and pitfalls) of metaverses.

Read this article

Jun 29 2021

The Wall Street Journal

How the internet’s original source code became an NFT

And what it might tell us about the future of NFTs, according to L'Atelier BNP Paribas analysts.

Read this article

Jun 25 2021

Digital Trends

How L’Atelier BNP Paribas’ A.I. tool predicts tech trends

A new technology intelligence engine takes (much of) the guesswork out of identifying the next big thing in tech.

Read this article

Sign up for the latest news and insights

Your e-mail address is used to send you newsletters and marketing information on L’Atelier. You can unsubscribe at any time by using the unsubscribe link in our emails. More information about the management of your personal data and your rights can be found in our Data Protection Notice.

Copyright L’Atelier 2021