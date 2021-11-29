Could NFTs actually be useful?

Right now, poking fun at NFTs might be the easiest way to get a laugh online. And for good reason—it’s hard to see how they’re effective at doing much aside from lightening the wallets of the wealthy.

However, in a recent Financial Times article, L’Atelier BNP Paribas COO Nadya Ivanova points out that the same could be said of many other inventions. “A lot of technological hype cycles start as being quite speculative and eventually develop some utility,” says Ivanova. Could the same be true of NFTs?

From sports tickets to video games, the use cases for NFTs seem to be growing by the day. Whether any of them will stand the test of time remains to be seen. Read the full article to see what Ivanova and other experts think about the trend.