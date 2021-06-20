How L’Atelier BNP Paribas’ A.I. tool predicts tech trends

“It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” The phrase has been attributed to everyone from Danish physicists (Niels Bohr) to American sports stars (Yogi Berra). Tracing its origins is almost as daunting as predicting the actual future—though a new A.I. tool from L’Atelier BNP Paribas might be poised to render this comparison moot.

As detailed in Digital Trends, L’Atelier BNP Paribas recently unveiled a “technology intelligence engine” designed to identify emerging trends in technology. Powered by a proprietary natural language processing (NLP) algorithm, the engine scours hundreds of millions of documents—including scientific papers, funding applications, and news articles in a variety of languages—to determine which projects are capturing the world’s interest, attention, and (perhaps most importantly) funding.

Some of the engine’s top ten picks for the “next big thing,” like virtual reality or driverless vehicles, are to be expected. Others are more surprising. Read the full article to learn more.