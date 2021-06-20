Search
  • Menu
Search
Close

How L’Atelier BNP Paribas’ A.I. tool predicts tech trends

Jun 25 2021

Digital Trends

Jun 25 2021

Digital Trends

Share this article

A.I. tool reveals tech trends.

“It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” The phrase has been attributed to everyone from Danish physicists (Niels Bohr)  to American sports stars (Yogi Berra). Tracing its origins is almost as daunting as predicting the actual future—though a new A.I. tool from L’Atelier BNP Paribas might be poised to render this comparison moot. 

As detailed in Digital Trends, L’Atelier BNP Paribas recently unveiled a “technology intelligence engine” designed to identify emerging trends in technology. Powered by a proprietary natural language processing (NLP) algorithm, the engine scours hundreds of millions of documents—including scientific papers, funding applications, and news articles in a variety of languages—to determine which projects are capturing the world’s interest, attention, and (perhaps most importantly) funding. 

Some of the engine’s top ten picks for the “next big thing,” like virtual reality or driverless vehicles, are to be expected. Others are more surprising. Read the full article to learn more.

Share this article

More articles

Sep 11 2021

Le Figaro

Are we close to creating a ‘real’ metaverse?

Aurore Gerard, senior researcher at L'Atelier BNP Paribas, talks about the promise (and pitfalls) of metaverses.

Read this article

Jun 29 2021

The Wall Street Journal

How the internet’s original source code became an NFT

And what it might tell us about the future of NFTs.

Read this article

Jun 20 2021

The Telegraph

Would you spend $4,000 for a digital handbag?

The billion-dollar market for digital fashion is growing by leaps and bounds each year. Is it sustainable?

Read this article

Sign up for the latest news and insights

Your e-mail address is used to send you newsletters and marketing information on L’Atelier. You can unsubscribe at any time by using the unsubscribe link in our emails. More information about the management of your personal data and your rights can be found in our Data Protection Notice.

Copyright L’Atelier 2021