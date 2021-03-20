If you’re going to invest in NFTs, follow these tips

Ever since the artist Beeple sold a digital artwork for $69 million USD, there’s been an explosion of interest in similar assets. Known as NFTs, or nonfungible tokens, these online-only items are now a hot commodity for investors looking for the next big opportunity.
However, such investments also come with significant risks, as detailed by the business outlet Insider. Nadya Ivanova, chief operating officer of L’Atelier BNP Paribas, cautioned investors about the lack of institutional protection against counterfeits or scams.
What else should you know before investing in an NFT? Or, to take a step back, should you invest at all? See what the experts say, and draw your own conclusions.
