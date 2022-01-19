Search
  • Menu
Search
Close

Is the NFT market about to collapse?

Mar 13 2022

Financial Times

Mar 13 2022

Financial Times

Share this article

Collection of NFT artwork.

mundissima, Shutterstock

On the one hand, the numbers look dire. The average sale price of an NFT has dropped nearly 50 percent since November, and fewer of them are being traded at all: OpenSea, the world’s biggest NFT marketplace, has seen its trading volume drop from $248 million USD in February 2022 to just $50 million in March. 

As Nadya Ivanova, chief operating officer of L’Atelier BNP Paribas, told the Financial Times, even before then “there was a general sense that there was saturation in certain parts of the market, particularly in primate-themed profile pictures.” 

But rumors of NFTs' demise may be exaggerated. According to Ivanova, “The number of buyers is still higher than the number of sellers. We are not at the point of a bubble bursting.”

As the NFT market recalibrates, it’s becoming clear that not all digital assets are made equally—and some are retaining their value better than others. Read the full article (requires subscription) to see what investors and experts expect to come next.

Share this article

More articles

Mar 9 2022

CNBC

Report: $17.6 billion in NFT trades during 2021

Moving forward, one type of asset holds particular promise.

Read this article

Mar 9 2022

NonFungible

The 2021 NFT Market Report: Presented by NonFungible and L'Atelier BNP Paribas

After hitting $17.6 billion in sales last year, what's next for the NFT industry?

Read this article

Jan 19 2022

The Guardian

Microsoft, the metaverse, and a potential culture clash

Activision Blizzard's past is raising some tough questions.

Read this article

Sign up for the latest news and insights

Your e-mail address is used to send you newsletters and marketing information on L’Atelier. You can unsubscribe at any time by using the unsubscribe link in our emails. More information about the management of your personal data and your rights can be found in our Data Protection Notice.

Copyright L’Atelier 2022