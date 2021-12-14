L’Atelier BNP Paribas CEO talks future of banking and fintech

If you’re interested in fintech, crypto and/or exponential technologies, the WEBIT Global Impact Week is the place to be as the year winds down. And for John Egan, CEO of L’Atelier BNP Paribas, it’s also the place to share your thoughts on the future of banking.

On a panel moderated by Business Insider Executive Editor Spriha Srivastava, Egan minced no words. “Over the last ten years,” Egan told the panel, “both banking and fintech… have been shaped by low-yield environments and low interest rates more than anything else.” That means that “any conversation about the future of these spaces needs to be held within the parameters of what we expect inflation and interest rates to look like.”

So how do Egan and his fellow panelists—including Thomas Courtois (CEO at NICKEL, BNP Paribas Group), Kathryn Petralia (Co-Founder, COO at Kabbage) and Bassim Haidar (Founder and CEO at Channel VAS)—expect inflation and interest rates to change in the months and years to come? Watch the talk and find out.