Search
  • Menu
Search
Close

Microsoft, the metaverse, and a potential culture clash

Jan 19 2022

The Guardian

Jan 19 2022

The Guardian

Share this article

Microsoft acquires Activison Blizzard

Sergei Elagin, Shutterstock

When Microsoft paid almost $69 billion USD to acquire video game giant Activision Blizzard, many observers hailed it as a sign that Microsoft have big plans for the metaverse. But the newly expanded company might have a different puzzle to solve first.

In an article for The Guardian, L’Atelier BNP Paribas CEO John Egan acknowledged the exciting possibilities of playing games like Call of Duty or Crash Bandicoot in an immersive environment. He also pointed out that Activision Blizzard’s well-documented history of workplace toxicity might pose challenges to the merger: “How are Microsoft going to assimilate an organisation with a culture that is beset by issues to do with misogyny, diversity and harassment over the last number of years which they have failed utterly to remedy? How are Microsoft going to resolve that?”

These questions remain to be answered. And they’re not the only challenges that Microsoft must address in the days to come. Read the full article to learn more.

Share this article

More articles

Jan 9 2022

Le Monde

Crypto art is worth billions…for now

So far in 2022, there are few signs of the bubble bursting.

Read this article

Dec 29 2021

Reuters

What we learned about crypto in 2021

It's not going away, but neither is fiat (probably).

Read this article

Dec 21 2021

Welcome to the Metaverse

Big tech’s plans for the metaverse

They're big, they're bold, and they're a hot topic of debate.

Read this article

Sign up for the latest news and insights

Your e-mail address is used to send you newsletters and marketing information on L’Atelier. You can unsubscribe at any time by using the unsubscribe link in our emails. More information about the management of your personal data and your rights can be found in our Data Protection Notice.

Copyright L’Atelier 2022