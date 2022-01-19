Report: $17.6 billion in NFT trades during 2021

According to a new report from NonFungible.com, in partnership with L’Atelier BNP Paribas, 2021 was the Year of NFTs. The past year saw a colossal leap in trading volume—up 21,000% from 2020, when a mere $82 million USD worth of NFTs changed hands. But with the industry beginning to mature, it’s still unclear if demand for these digital assets will stabilise, slump, or do something else entirely.

A CNBC article noted that collectibles and gaming NFTs were the most popular types of assets last year, though that might be poised to change.The metaverse could be the next ultra-lucrative frontier, driven by demand for virtual real estate, clothing, and other virtual assets. These accounted for $514 million in sales last year.

The report suggests that the NFT ecosystem may be morphing from the Wild West into something less sensational but more sustainable. Check out the original story to see what this brave new virtual world might look like.