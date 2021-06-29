Search
  • Menu
Search
Close

The limitless promise (and uncertain future) of the metaverse

Nov 23 2021

TIME

Nov 23 2021

TIME

Share this article

The metaverse is as big as our imaginations

Rob Nazh, Shutterstock

Kids’ birthday parties. Crypto-harvesting farms. Cat-proof workspaces. The (concept of the) metaverse has just arrived, but it already contains multitudes. From Nigerian teenagers, to Facebook executives, people are buzzing about the potential of these virtual and semi-digital worlds to transform our physical one. Now, the question is what those transformations will actually look like. 

The answer might be: anything you want. As John Egan, CEO of L’Atelier BNP Paribas, told TIME, “This metaverse concept gives us the opportunity to create any universe that we’ve ever imagined.” Whether you’re an ordinary person searching for a sense of community, or a business executive hungry for the next big money-making opportunity, it’s easy to see the appeal.

But it’s also easy to see the potential downsides. Digital environments are already overrun with malicious actors, and the metaverse provides even more fertile soil for hate and harassment to grow. Do the potential benefits outweigh the costs? Read the full story and reach your own conclusions.

Share this article

More articles

Nov 15 2021

Financial Times

Can Facebook really moderate the metaverse?

So far, the company's plans inspire more doubts than confidence.

Read this article

Sep 11 2021

Le Figaro

Are we close to creating a ‘real’ metaverse?

Aurore Gerard, senior researcher at L'Atelier BNP Paribas, talks about the promise (and pitfalls) of metaverses.

Read this article

Jun 29 2021

The Wall Street Journal

How the internet’s original source code became an NFT

And what it might tell us about the future of NFTs, according to L'Atelier BNP Paribas analysts.

Read this article

Sign up for the latest news and insights

Your e-mail address is used to send you newsletters and marketing information on L’Atelier. You can unsubscribe at any time by using the unsubscribe link in our emails. More information about the management of your personal data and your rights can be found in our Data Protection Notice.

Copyright L’Atelier 2022