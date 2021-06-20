Search
Would you spend $4,000 for a digital handbag?

Jun 20 2021

The Telegraph

Digital shoes.

How much would you pay for a pair of digital shoes? A few years ago, such a question would’ve seemed laughable. And for some people it still is—but a growing number of consumers are willing to pay big money for fashion that only exists on the internet. 

This trend was the subject of a summer 2021 feature in the Telegraph, which featured insights from L’Atelier BNP Paribas analysts on the present and future of the digital fashion market. One key takeaway: the global market for such items is expected to be worth $129 billion USD by the end of 2021, an increase of $20 billion USD from 2019.

But what exactly are people paying for? Are we witnessing a bubble that’s about to burst, or the beginning of a transformational shift in the world economy? For a deeper dive into this fascinating topic, check out the full article.

