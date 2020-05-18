Search
Video: Welcome to L'Atelier

Sep 25 2020

L'Atelier BNP Paribas

Using synthetic media technology to tell the next chapter of L'Atelier

L'Atelier is a foresight business that identifies future market opportunities and challenges in digital and virtual domains through research, analysis, and exploratory fiction.

The interactive video above features a synthetic version of L'Atelier CEO, John Egan, in 6 languages, created using artificial intelligence and video synthesis software by London-based startup, Synthesia. The tool replaces an original face with a computer-generated face of another person.

This video experiment demonstrates the increasing sophistication and hyper-realism of computer-generated video, image, text and voice. Emerging synthetic media technologies give us the capacity to construct whole new people within digital environments or reanimate those who have gone before. They have the potential to significantly augment or challenge communication, media, enterprise, service and education.

