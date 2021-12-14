Search
What we learned about crypto in 2021

Dec 29 2021

Reuters

Ethereum on pile of cryptocurrencies

Dan Eady, Shutterstock

For crypto investors, 2021 was the best of times (Bitcoin exceeding $65,000 in April) and the worst of times (China tanking the world market with new regulations). With all the noise surrounding each new development of the past year, it can be hard to draw clear conclusions for what the future holds.

Indeed, Reuters called 2021 “the wildest yet for cryptocurrencies.” John Egan, CEO of L’Atelier BNP Paribas, agrees that crypto and related assets are enjoying unprecedented popularity. But he also cautions against some of the more euphoric predictions of fiat’s demise: "I don't see a situation where licensed financial institutions are actively and aggressively trading (these) digital assets in the next three years."

Still, a lot of action will be happening in the meantime. Is it too late to jump in? Check out the original article and draw your own conclusions.

