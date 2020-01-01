Projects
Foresight is the first rough draft of the future.
Our work combines a long-term focus with forecasting and creative storytelling. From Digital Privacy to new Virtual Economies, we are creating seminal analysis on the topics shaping the world of tomorrow.
Opportunity
The Virtual Economy – An Exploratory Deepdive
The Virtual Economy is a system of sophisticated platforms, fledgling marketplaces, skilled nixers, volatile assets, and ambitious pioneers that exist uniquely in virtual environments.
Challenge
Will – A tale about the price of privacy
Our privacy is determined by the choices we make every day. We have created Will, a fictional virtual assistant set 10 years in the future, to explore the future privacy implications of our current decisions.
Challenge
Hyperrealistic Synthetic Media – Deepfakes
The advent of hyper-realistic synthetic media has created a whole new class of pervasive cyber risk. This is a distinctly contemporary threat. The technologies that are freeing us may also be caging us.
About L'Atelier
We are an interdisciplinary team of economists, journalists, scientists and researchers interested in emerging technology related cultural phenomena and change.
