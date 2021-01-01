Social Mobility in the Digital Age

Social mobility is the promise upon which modern democracy exists. For decades in democratic capitalist countries, the average person earning an average wage could afford an average home close to where they work. Healthcare, childcare and education were not prohibitively expensive. Retirement at 65 was normal. Parents could expect that their kids would be better off than they were. None of these statements hold true today.

This project is a deep exploration of the mechanics of social mobility in developed world economies in the digital age. There are four parts, beginning with a contemporary introduction to social mobility, followed by an exploration of how technology facilitates new social mobility opportunities. The third part looks at new ways to predict future instability through the lens of social mobility, and the fourth part considers solutions.