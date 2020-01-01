The Idir is an exploratory fiction project envisioning what the world could be a decade into the future. Using the technologies featured in L'Atelier's Strativerse report, it considers the rise of enhanced realities - layers of manifest data that sit on top of the analogue world around us.

Idir is an Irish word meaning the "in between." It refers to the worlds that could exist between the wholly analogue and virtual - familiar, but dissimilar.

Viewed through emerging lens technology and connected by IoT infrastructure, the Idir assumes that cities are unlikely to change fundamentally in the space of a decade but could instead become canvases upon which we paint our own realities.