The past, present and future of the Virtual Economy are rooted in technologies that enable, facilitate and amplify social experiences in a virtual setting. From augmented eyewear, through connected infrastructure, to digital identity, the Virtual Economy is on the cusp of a massive, rapid and pervasive expansion into our day-to-day existence.



We have developed the Virtual Economy Technology Radar, an interactive map of 54 key emerging technologies underpinning the Virtual Economy - their current capabilities, likely trajectory, and research ecosystem. The Radar is powered by a proprietary data intelligence engine that tracks the most significant early-stage technologies globally - from idea to market.