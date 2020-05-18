We're a foresight company.
We identify future market opportunities and challenges in digital and virtual domains through research, analysis, and exploratory fiction.
We make sense of tomorrow, today.
Our work considers the challenges and opportunities that will emerge when new technology transforms society. We explore the space where the real and virtual environments converge.
Opportunity
The Virtual Economy - An Exploratory Deepdive
The Virtual Economy is a system of sophisticated platforms, fledgling marketplaces, skilled nixers, volatile assets, and ambitious pioneers that exist uniquely in virtual environments.
Challenge
Will - A tale about the price of privacy
Our privacy is determined by the choices we make every day. We have created Will, a fictional virtual assistant set 10 years in the future, to explore the future privacy implications of our current decisions.
Challenge
Hyperrealistic Synthetic Media - Deepfakes
The advent of hyper-realistic synthetic media has created a whole new class of pervasive cyber risk. This is a distinctly contemporary threat. The technologies that are freeing us may also be caging us.
News & Insights
May 19 2020
John Egan
Welcome to the Virtual Economy: A frontier for goods, marketplaces & careers
Virtual worlds have emerged as a real alternative for people around the world to connect, socialise, create and earn an income during the lockdown.
May 18 2020
Adriana Hamacher
People are earning six-figure salaries in the virtual economy
Hundreds of thousands now earn a good living in a virtual economy immune to shutdown. Is this the future?
Our team
We are an interdisciplinary team of economists, journalists, scientists and researchers interested in the consequences of technological and societal change.
