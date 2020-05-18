Search
  • Menu
Search

We're a foresight company.

We identify future market opportunities and challenges in digital and virtual domains through research, analysis, and exploratory fiction.

We make sense of tomorrow, today.


Our work considers the challenges and opportunities that will emerge when new technology transforms society. We explore the space where the real and virtual environments converge.

Opportunity

The Virtual Economy - An Exploratory Deepdive

The Virtual Economy is a system of sophisticated platforms, fledgling marketplaces, skilled nixers, volatile assets, and ambitious pioneers that exist uniquely in virtual environments.

View this project

Challenge

Will - A tale about the price of privacy

Our privacy is determined by the choices we make every day. We have created Will, a fictional virtual assistant set 10 years in the future, to explore the future privacy implications of our current decisions.

View this project

Challenge

Hyperrealistic Synthetic Media - Deepfakes

The advent of hyper-realistic synthetic media has created a whole new class of pervasive cyber risk. This is a distinctly contemporary threat. The technologies that are freeing us may also be caging us.

View this project

Our team

We are an interdisciplinary team of economists, journalists, scientists and researchers interested in the consequences of technological and societal change.

Find out more

Sign up for the latest news and insights

Your e-mail address is used to send you newsletters and marketing information on L’Atelier. You can unsubscribe at any time by using the unsubscribe link in our emails. More information about the management of your personal data and your rights can be found in our Data Protection Notice.

Copyright L’Atelier 2020